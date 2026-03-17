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How To Track AI Visibility & Prompts The Right Way

Master the art of tracking AI prompts with actionable SEO, AEO, and GEO strategies that help you understand real user behavior and intent.

How To Track AI Visibility & Prompts The Right Way
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AI search has changed the rules, but has your tracking? 

How do you measure visibility without rankings?

Which prompts actually reflect real buyer intent?

And how do you avoid AI tracking data that looks useful, but isn’t?

Learn how to set up AI prompt tracking you can trust for smarter decisions.

ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews & Perplexity Are Reshaping Discoverability

In this on-demand webinar, Nick Gallagher, Sr. SEO Strategy Director at Conductor, breaks down how AI prompt tracking really works, why topics matter more than individual prompts, and how to avoid common mistakes that skew insights.

You’ll leave with a clear framework for measuring AI visibility in a way that reflects real user behavior and supports smarter search and content strategies.

You’ll Learn:

  • How AI prompt tracking works, and why setup matters more than volume
  • Best practices for choosing topics, prompts, and answer engines
  • Common mistakes that lead to inaccurate or misleading AI visibility data

Watch on-demand and learn how reputation management is shaping local visibility, trust, and growth in 2026.

View the slides below or check out the full webinar for all the details.

Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Loren Baker Founder at Foundation Digital

Loren Baker is the Founder of SEJ, an Advisor at Alpha Brand Media and runs Foundation Digital, a digital marketing ...