How To Prove PR Business Value With UTM Parameters & GA4

For years, communications and PR teams have warned that their budgets are under threat. In 2026, that warning has become a reality.

According to industry research, budget pressure remains one of the top concerns for communications leaders, largely because executives still struggle to understand how PR contributes to business outcomes. As Katie Paine bluntly says, when leadership can’t see value, communications is treated as an expense, not an investment.

At the same time, digital marketers face a parallel challenge. AI-driven search, zero-click answers, and opaque attribution models have made it harder to explain where demand actually comes from. Google Analytics 4 (GA4) has replaced familiar session-based reporting with an event-driven model that many teams still haven’t mastered.

The result? A perfect storm in which earned media, content, and social visibility influence customer behavior, but remain largely invisible in standard dashboards.

The good news is that UTM parameters and GA4, used correctly, can help to close that gap. They allow PR and communications teams to speak the same language as SEO, paid media, and analytics teams: contribution, efficiency, and revenue influence.

This article outlines practical tips, tricks, and techniques digital marketing professionals can use to show PR’s value – clearly, credibly, and defensibly.

Why “Brand Awareness” No Longer Protects Budgets

One of the most persistent mistakes in PR measurement is relying on vague objectives like “brand awareness.” While nearly three-quarters of PR leaders still prioritize awareness, executives don’t fund abstractions; they fund outcomes.

The challenge is not that PR lacks impact, but that its impact often occurs early and mid-funnel, long before a last-click conversion. That makes it invisible in traditional attribution models.

GA4 was designed for this reality. Its event-based architecture, data-driven attribution, and (limited) predictive modeling allow teams to measure contribution, not just conversion.

But only if communications teams stop reporting activity metrics and start tracking meaningful actions.

Step 1: Define Events That Matter To The Business

GA4 is built around events. Every meaningful user interaction is an event, from a page view to a video completion.

For PR and content teams, this is a major opportunity.

Examples of high-value PR events include:

Whitepaper or research downloads.

Video completions (not just starts).

Scroll depth on thought leadership articles.

Demo or webinar registrations.

Outbound clicks to partners or coverage.

In GA4, the most important of these can be marked as Key Events (the new term for conversions). This single step reframes PR from “awareness generation” to behavior influence.

Assign Monetary Value To Non-Revenue Events

Not every conversion is a purchase, but every meaningful action has economic value.

If sales data shows that one in ten resource downloads becomes a qualified lead worth $1,000, then each download is worth $100 (heavily simplified). GA4 allows you to assign that value directly to the Key Event.

That changes the conversation from “We had 500 downloads,” to “We influenced $50,000 in pipeline value.”

That’s a language CFOs understand.

Step 2: Use UTM Parameters To Make PR Traffic Visible

UTM parameters can help connect between PR activity and analytics insight.

Without UTMs (and sometimes even with them), PR traffic can be misattributed and categorized as Direct/Unassigned, which effectively means “we don’t know.” In one real-world example, as shown in the image below, more than 94% of new users appeared as Direct traffic, making attribution nearly impossible.

For SEO and paid media teams, this would be unacceptable. PR should hold itself to the same standard.

Best Practices For PR UTMs

Every PR-driven link should include, at minimum:

utm_source (publication, platform, or partner).

(publication, platform, or partner). utm_medium (earned, social, email, post).

(earned, social, email, post). utm_campaign (initiative or theme).

Google’s free Campaign URL Builder makes this straightforward, and shortened links (via Bitly, for example) keep URLs clean for journalists and social posts.

Consistent UTM discipline allows teams to answer questions like:

Which media placements drive engaged sessions?

Which social posts influence downstream conversions?

Which PR campaigns assist conversions later attributed to search or paid media?

Step 3: Rethink Attribution In GA4

Last-click attribution dramatically undervalues PR. It ignores the reality that earned media and thought leadership often initiate or shape the customer journey.

GA4’s data-driven attribution (DDA) uses machine learning to assign fractional credit across touchpoints for properties with sufficient conversion volume. This makes metrics like assisted conversions essential for communications and content teams.

If PR content appears early in high-performing conversion paths, GA4 will show that influence, even when the final click comes from paid search or organic SEO.

For digital marketers, this aligns PR measurement with the same attribution logic already used in sophisticated PPC and SEO programs.

Step 4: Measure Content Effectiveness, Not Just Traffic

Page views alone don’t indicate success. GA4 offers engagement metrics that reveal whether content actually resonates.

Key metrics include:

Engagement rate (a more meaningful replacement for bounce rate).

Average engagement time.

Scroll depth (e.g., 90% scroll).

Video progression and completion.

These metrics help content marketers and SEOs identify which PR-driven assets attract qualified audiences, not just clicks.

Tracking returning users can be powerful. It provides evidence of thought leadership, showing that audiences come back because they trust and value the content.

Step 5: Build PR Audiences Inside GA4

One of GA4’s most underused features is audience creation.

PR teams can define audiences based on meaningful engagement, such as users who:

Scroll to 90% of an article.

Download a whitepaper.

Watch at least 50% of a video.

Complete a tutorial.

Once an audience reaches sufficient scale, it can be shared with Google Ads for remarketing, just like paid media audiences already are.

This creates a powerful bridge between PR and PPC:

PR builds trust and engagement.

Paid media re-engages high-intent users.

GA4 measures the combined impact.

Step 6: Use Explorations & Insights To Answer Executive Questions

Static dashboards rarely persuade executives. GA4’s Explorations workspace enables deeper analysis, including:

Funnel explorations to identify drop-off points.

to identify drop-off points. Path explorations to visualize real user journeys.

to visualize real user journeys. AI-generated insights that flag anomalies and trends.

These tools help teams answer questions like:

Which content influences qualified leads?

Where does PR shorten the sales cycle?

Which messages correlate with high-value conversions?

This is where reporting turns into insight, and insight into credibility.

Step 7: Prepare For AI Search And “Invisible” Influence

AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity frequently generate zero-click interactions. When clicks do occur, referrer data may be limited or inconsistently classified.

Advanced teams address this by:

Creating custom channel groupings for AI referrals.

Monitoring brand search volume in Search Console and Google Trends.

Analyzing spikes in Direct traffic as a proxy for awareness.

No single metric captures AI-driven influence, but triangulation tells a convincing story, especially when paired with GA4 engagement and assisted conversion data.

The Bottom Line: From Content Creators To Revenue-Influence Analysts

PR rarely closes the deal, but it frequently opens the door, shapes perception, and reduces friction in the funnel. GA4 can give digital marketers the tools to prove that contribution.

Communications teams can prove their impact by shifting from activity metrics to business outcomes.

That means defining meaningful events, applying disciplined UTM tagging to ensure visibility, and using data-driven attribution to understand contribution across the full customer journey.

By building engaged audiences and translating GA4 insights into clear, revenue-focused narratives, PR moves from a cost center to a measurable driver of growth.

In an AI-driven, zero-click world, influence without measurement is invisible. But influence measured correctly becomes strategy.

And strategy is what gets funded.

More Resources:

Featured Image: E.Va/Shutterstock