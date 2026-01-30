Google Analytics To Become A Growth Engine For Business

On the first episode of the Google Ads Decoded podcast, host Ginny Marvin sat down with Eleanor Stribling, Group Product Manager for Google Analytics.

In the episode, Stribling noted an ambitious two-phase vision for the GA4 platform.

After acknowledging GA4’s rough transition from Universal Analytics, especially for marketers, she shared where the platform is headed over the next few years.

What Stribling Shared on Google Ads Decoded

After discussing the foundations of the importance of data strength, Stribling broke down the vision of GA4 into two timelines.

Over the next year or two, GA4 will focus on becoming a cross-channel, full-funnel measurement platform. She states the goal of this is:

To be that one place where you can really understand the impact of your media with data that makes sense and resonates and that you can take and make a business decision with.

This means moving beyond outdated siloed channel reporting to understand how all your media works together across the complete customer journey.

The longer-term vision she shared looks 3+ years beyond what GA4 is capable of today.

Stribling says GA4 will become a decision-making platform for businesses, essentially a growth engine that translates data into business outcomes.

“Making a world-class analyst available to every single person,” is how Stribling described this vision. AI will be the layer that makes this shift possible.

It will be interesting to see how Google’s vision for this will build out over the next few years. Considering they already have the reporting visualization tool, Looker Studio, my prediction is that there will be better or easier integration into it.

Beyond just better integration with Looker Studio, trying to become a growth engine or decision-making platform sounds like they’re trying to set themselves apart from the competition of other reporting platforms out there today, like Funnel or Power BI.

What’s Coming in the Advertising Workspace

Stribling pointed to the Advertising Workspace in GA4 as an area where marketers will see significant changes over the next year.

Expect improvements to reporting that better illustrate the user journey. Google is also building out budgeting and planning tools that let you upload cost data from other media buys and create spend plans based on your goals.

The platform will also suggest optimizations for in-flight campaigns, offering AI-powered recommendations to help you get closer to your campaign objectives.

Personally, I’m excited to see if they make the Explorer report building any more intuitive for marketers. I think it’s highly under-utilized right now because you’re essentially starting from a blank slate. It takes time, effort, and the right type of mindset to really sit down and try to re-learn an Analytics platform.

Why This Matters & Looking Ahead

GA4’s reputation amongst marketers hasn’t been stellar since it replaced Universal Analytics. In the podcast episode, Marvin reiterated that as a long-time marketer:

The platform felt designed for developers rather than marketers, and the transition left many advertisers frustrated.

Stribling’s comments signal that Google has been listening. Google seems to be heavily investing in making GA4 more accessible, while simultaneously building towards a future where the platform goes beyond its traditional reporting.

The two-phase vision shared is ambitious, particularly the long-term vision of GA4 as a business decision engine. Whether Google will move full steam ahead on this remains up in the air, but it seems that the direction GA4 is going is beyond just a measurement tool.

For now, the practical move for marketers is to keep working on your data strength. This includes auditing your tagging setup, testing the existing AI features that already exist today, and reviewing key conversion and event data.