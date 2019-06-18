How to Manage & Maximize Visual Content Creation on a Large Scale

Producing content is a challenge for businesses of all sizes – but especially for large organizations.

With so many moving parts, enterprises must find a way to streamline the content management process while ensuring quality output.

So how can content teams achieve success and make their content stand out in a crowded marketplace?

On June 12, I moderated a sponsored SEJ ThinkTank webinar presented by Lauren Klein, Senior Account Executive, Enterprise at ScribbleLive, and Makayla Millington, Campaign Development Specialist at Autodesk.

The presenters shared how to overcome the challenges of managing and maximizing the visual content creation process on a large scale.

Here’s a recap of the webinar presentation.

Visual content is essential to any marketing organization. According to the latest stats:

Buyers are 85% more likely to buy a product after watching a video.

Posts that include images produce 650% higher engagement than text-only posts.

Marketing organizations need to focus an equal amount of their effort on visual components of the content.

In addition to creating white papers, blog posts, and research reports, you should also consider:

Infographics.

Videos.

2d or 3d animation.

The Challenges of Creating Content on a Large Scale

However, creating content on a large scale comes with a unique set of challenges:

Lack of time.

Lack of resources.

Lack of communication.

To solve these pain points, you should aim to streamline as much of your content creation as possible, and ensure that your team is on the same page.

Lack of Time

According to a CMI report, 51% of marketers cite lack of time and bandwidth as a major hurdle.

You may solve this pain point by:

Creating a content development plan.

Filling in the gaps by outsourcing content development.

Determining what types of content you’d like to outsource: infographics, white papers, videos, etc.

Example: How Autodesk Saved Time & Simplified Workflow

Autodesk also encountered this pain point but found a way to save time and simplify their workflow by partnering with Visually, which is part of the ScribbleLive Content Cloud.

By using the platform, Autodesk was able to:

Organize many projects in one place, allowing the team to work on them concurrently.

Work with freelancers bringing in fresh ideas as well as a consistent look and feel.

Streamline their workflow – allowing them to keep stakeholders informed along the way.

Lack of Resources

Demand Metric’s 2018 Benchmark Study on Content Experience Impact and the Buyer’s Journey reveals that 48% of marketers view staffing restraints as their biggest barrier to content marketing.

Some of the solutions to address this pain point include:

Hiring freelancers to act as an extension of your in-house team and brand.

Think of a rubber band: a talent network expands your resources as much – or as little – as you need it to.

Example: How Autodesk Maximized Their Resources

Through Visually, Autodesk managed to maximize its resources when taking on content creation projects. The partnership enabled them to:

Work with a team of designers, writers, and a project manager for each asset/project.

Avoid messy email chains and created dependable timelines.

Keep tabs on what was being worked on at all times, ensuring that work continued even when team members were traveling.

Lack of Communication

Salesforce reports that 86% of employees and executives cite lack of collaboration or ineffective communication for workplace failures.

Companies can overcome this challenge by:

Using a project management tool to collaborate.

Ensuring that everyone from campaign manager, to the writer, to the designer, is collaborating easily and efficiently.

Example: How Autodesk Improved Team Communication

With the help of Visually, Autodesk improved its overall team communication.

The platform provided a singular place for teams to collaborate.

Questions could be answered immediately, and timelines updated accordingly.

Feedback is clear and deliverables that are expected from each team member are clear as well.

AutoDesk’s Campaign Results

Through a well-managed, large-scale content creation process on Visually, Autodesk produced various content marketing collaterals such as:

Ebook

Banner Campaign

Infographic

PDF

