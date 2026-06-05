Google’s May Core Update Favored Pages That Match Intent

An analysis of SISTRIX visibility data by Aleyda Solis found a pattern in the final days of Google’s May core update. Sites that best fit a query’s intent, market, and result type tended to gain visibility, while sites a step removed from that fit lost ground.

She measured domain visibility in the US and UK between May 26 and June 2, the day Google confirmed the rollout was complete.

It’s one tool’s data for two markets, taken at the tail of the rollout, so other datasets and regions may look different.

Solis says the pattern feels like a reset, where the destination type matters for each query. She mentions that authority still plays a role, but by itself, it doesn’t fully explain who benefits and who doesn’t.

Authority Alone Didn’t Explain The Winners

Some high-authority domains experienced drops, including nytimes.com and nih.gov.

Original sources gained while third parties dipped. For example, in the UK index, cambridge.org rose by 40.9% while the pronunciation tool youglish.com fell by 69.6%.

So the education category didn’t win or lose overall. What mattered was which source type fit the query.

UK Results Tilted Toward Local Sites

Local retailers gained while the .com version of the same brand fell in the UK index.

Amazon.co.uk rose by 21.3%, while amazon.com fell by 54.6% for UK users. In the US index, the same .com domains held roughly flat.

The pattern lines up with earlier work from Solis. Her analysis of AI search clicks across 10 markets found most clicks going to local domains rather than global defaults. She suggests international sites check for wrong-market ranking and weak country-specific signals.

It Wasn’t A Blanket Category Story

The data doesn’t support reading any whole category as a winner or loser.

Forums and Q&A sites pulled back, with reddit.com down 23.8% in the UK, but larger social and video platforms held flat to positive. Big marketplaces such as trip.com and indeed.com gained, so “aggregators lost” doesn’t hold either.

Solis notes the forum pullback could be a durable correction or end-of-rollout volatility.

Why This Matters

The takeaway is that authority may be too broad a comparison point on its own.

For each query that matters, Solis suggests checking which result type gained after the update, then confirming your page is that type and not a weaker echo of a source that already owns it.

Her read of May continues what she saw in the March core update, which she described as a move toward stronger default destinations.

Looking Ahead

Google’s core update documentation recommends waiting at least a week after a core update completes before drawing conclusions from Search Console data, which puts the earliest clean read around June 9.

Different tools measure visibility in different ways and can rank the same domains differently, so treat this as one early signal rather than a settled picture.

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