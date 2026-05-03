Google’s March Core Update Shifted Visibility Away From Aggregators

An analysis from Amsive found that aggregators and user-generated content platforms lost US search visibility after Google’s March core update, while first-party brand sites, government domains, and content originators gained.

Lily Ray of Amsive examined over 2,000 domains using SISTRIX Visibility Index data and categorized them with Google Product Taxonomy tags via the DataForSEO API. The analysis compared visibility on March 27 (rollout start) versus April 8 (completion).

Amsive sees this pattern as a correction for over-indexed UGC and aggregator content, favoring “the company that owns the thing” over “the platform people use to talk about the thing.”

For transparency, SISTRIX measures keyword visibility rather than organic traffic. Other factors can also influence visibility.

YouTube’s Drop Led All Losers

YouTube lost 567 visibility points, the largest single-domain decline in Amsive’s dataset. Ray notes this is roughly 30% larger than Wikipedia’s 435-point drop during the December core update.

She adds context that YouTube’s visibility dropped back to its level before the early March surge, not to a new low.

Reddit lost 64 points, Instagram lost 48, and X lost 46.

Category Patterns: Travel, Jobs, And Health

In travel, OTAs and aggregators lost ground while hotel chains gained. TripAdvisor fell 45 points, Yelp 33, Expedia 33. Hilton rose 4, Hotels.com 3.6, Trivago 3.2. NPS.gov gained 9.9, airport websites saw large gains.

In jobs and education, job board aggregators declined while employer career pages and government sites rose. Indeed lost 18, ZipRecruiter 13. BLS.gov gained 5.4, USAJobs.gov 16%, Disney Careers 59%, CVS Health Careers 45%.

Health showed a split, with GoodRx up 55% (9.5 points), NIH.gov +9.3, but the Cleveland Clinic dropped 12, WebMD 9, Mayo Clinic 6.

Google seems to favor authoritative sources over consumer health publishers, though this is interpretive.

Bounce-Backs Complicate The Loser Data

Ray notes some big losers recovered shortly after the update. Reddit and Indeed saw visibility bounce back, indicating the loser list shows the update window but not where domains settled.

Connection To Prior Research

The findings align with a Zyppy analysis of over 400 sites, published earlier this month. Cyrus Shepard’s analysis showed sites offering products or services that enable task completion tend to gain organic traffic.

Ray cites Shepard’s data as supporting, despite different methodologies: Shepard measured correlations with third-party traffic estimates, whereas Amsive tracked SISTRIX visibility during an update window.

A SISTRIX analysis of German data found similar results: online shops and utility sites lost ground, while official websites and brands were more resilient.

Why This Matters

The data doesn’t confirm what Google changed or why. What it shows is that across travel, jobs, health, finance, and entertainment, the same pattern appeared.

Platforms that aggregate, list, or comment on other people’s content lost visibility, while sites that created or owned the content gained visibility. That’s a pattern worth checking against your own data from the same window.

Looking Ahead

Google hasn’t detailed what changed in the March core update. The rollout window was March 27 to April 8, and Amsive’s data should be read as one visibility snapshot from that period.

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