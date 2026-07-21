Google’s Liz Reid Discusses Persistent Autonomous Search

In April 2026 the United States Patent Office published Google’s continuation on a patent for a search system that detects when there is no satisfactory answer for a query and waits to automatically deliver the answer when it becomes available. A recently published interview with Liz Reid from Google I/O shows that Google may be actually putting this system into play.

This relates to SEO because it’s about a type of search where there is no answer. How do you optimize for a search that has no answer, right? The patent that Google filed discusses six triggers.

Liz Reid Interview: Persistent Autonomous Search

In the interview, Reid talks about how Google’s making it easy for people to ask hard questions in the classic search box and that it will detect that and segue over to AI Overviews. That we already know about.

The part that’s interesting is where she talks about Autonomous Search, the thing that is in the Google patent. This may explain why Google filed a continuation on it the month before Google I/O.

Here’s what she said:

“The second area we talked about was that this is really the era of agentic search. We talked about this in two particular areas. One is bringing information agents to search. What we see is that people come to search and they get a great answer in the moment, but sometimes you don’t know when the information is going to be ready. You have to keep checking and checking and checking. It’s so much work that often people don’t even bother. I constantly miss goings-on in the town that I’d like to take my kids to but I can’t remember to check, and then I find out after it’s already happened. Well, I can just say, Hey, can you keep me updated whenever there’s anything new in the town, whenever the theater has a new show, whenever the museum has a new exhibit, and it will alert me when that comes. But maybe I also want to track something in the stock market, but it’s not just a stock. I want to know a very specific set of parameters. Nothing’s going to do that. We’ll use our real-time finance data to track and let you know. This ability that we can offload that work, where you would be checking constantly on something, and it’s so much work that you wouldn’t even do it. You don’t have to worry about it. When you’re ready, you get the information, you can get direct to the source.”

A Profound Change In Search

The kind of search that Liz Reid described does not seem to be available yet. But she discussed it as something that is coming soon and that makes it something that SEOs need to understand.

Reid’s description matches the patent (Autonomously Providing Search Results Post-Facto) exactly: the original search query remains active after the initial search that does not yet have an answer. The system continues evaluating newly available information against the original search query until one day the answer is available.

That kind of continuity changes Google Search in one of the most profound ways because it is doing something that search has never done before. A search session no longer ends moments after the question is asked. The original search query continues operating in the background until the right information surfaces to answer it. Search then doubles back to notify the person that the answer is finally available.

Another reason why this will be a consequential change to Google Search is that the act of searching is now persistent instead of transactional. So instead of the old way of asking and getting an answer, search becomes tasked-based. Search becomes a task that Google carries out. We can call it agentic search, but it’s really tasked-based search, something that Google has been leaning into in 2026.

I think that Google will continue leaning into tasked-based search, especially since Google’s Sundar Pichai recently said that the future of search is tasked-based.

The interview can be watched here:

Search And AI Assistant

The patent, titled Autonomously Providing Search Results Post-Facto, was published in February 2026, and is a continuation of an older patent, with the main changes being the application of the patent within the context of an AI assistant. The invention describes solving the problem of answering a question when no actual answer is available at the time a user makes the query. What it does is wait until there’s a satisfactory answer, at which point it circles back to the user with the answer without them having to ask again.

The patent is titled Autonomously Providing Search Results Post-Facto, Including in Assistant Context. Although the patent mentions quality thresholds, those thresholds are defined in the sense of whether the answer meets the user’s needs.

The patent describes six scenarios that would trigger the invention:

When no search results meet defined quality or authoritative-answer criteria. When results exist but fail to provide a definitive or authoritative answer that satisfies those criteria. When no results meet quality criteria because the information is not yet available. When a query seeks a specific answer and no result satisfies the required criteria. When a resource later satisfies the defined criteria after previously lacking required information. When a previously available resource is refined or updated so that it now meets the criteria.

Useful And Complete Answers

Google’s patent says that the invention is a solution for times when there are no useful or complete answers because the information does not yet exist or is not good enough, forcing users to keep searching repeatedly.

The system checks whether results meet:

A quality standard

An authoritativeness standard

Or a completeness standard.

If the current answers don’t meet those standards, the system will store the query and monitor for new or updated information. Once it becomes available, it will send the results to the user later without them searching again.

Follow-Up Questions Are Not Necessary

What makes this invention a unique innovation is that it enables follow-up delivery of results after the original query without requiring new follow-up questions. It also surfaces search results proactively in notifications or assistant conversations.

At a later time, when new or updated information becomes available that satisfies the criteria, the system proactively delivers that information to the user. This delivery can occur through notifications, within an unrelated interaction, or during a later conversation with an automated assistant.

The system may also optionally notify the user that no good results are currently available and ask if they want to be informed when better results become available.

What this system does is transform search from a one-time, user-initiated action into a persistent, ongoing process where the system continues working in the background and updates the user when meaningful information becomes available.

Cross-Device Continuity

An interesting feature of this invention is that it can reach out to the user across multiple devices.

Here is where it’s outlined:

[0012] In some implementations, the query is received on an additional computing device that is in addition to the computing device for which the content is provided for presentation to the user.”

This capabiilty is highlighed again in section [0067]:

“For example, the content may be provided for presentation to the user via the same computing device the user utilized to submit the query and/or via a separate computing device.”

It can also go cross-device as a visual and/or audible output across devices and in the form of an automated assistant, and can present the information when the user is interacting with the automated assistant in a different context, describing an “ecosystem” of devices.

Lastly, the patent explains that the information can be surfaced when the user is interfacing with the automated assistant in a completely different context:

[0040]”…the content may be provided for presentation to the user via the same computing device the user utilized to submit the query and/or via a separate computing device. The content may be provided for presentation in various forms. For example, the content may be provided as a visual and/or audible push notification on a mobile computing device of the user, and may be surfaced independent of the user again submitting the query and/or another query. Also, for example, the content may be presented as visual and/or audible output of an automated assistant during a dialog session between the user and the automated assistant, where the dialog session is unrelated to the query and/or another query seeking similar information.”

Takeaways

The patent (Autonomously providing search results post-facto, including in assistant context) is in line with Google’s vision of tasked-based agentic search, where AI assistants help users accomplish things. This patent could be applied to an AI agent that is asked for tickets to an event when the tickets aren’t yet available. Or it could be applied to making restaurant reservations when the reservations when the dates open up. Both of those scenarios are related to task-based agentic search (TBAS)

Here are seven takeaways:

The system stores data associated with the user about unresolved queries, allowing it to track unanswered information needs over time rather than treating each search as a one-off event. It delivers results within future interactions, including unrelated assistant conversations, not just through standalone notifications. The notifications can happen across an ecosystem of devices. A lack of results is defined by failing to meet quality criteria, which can include the absence of information, the answer not being available yet, or the answer not being available from authoritative sources. The system focuses on queries that seek specific answers rather than general informational searches. It supports cross-device continuity, enabling a query on one device to be fulfilled later on another. The design reduces repeated searches by eliminating the need for users to check back, then autonomously circling back when the information is available.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Mijansk786