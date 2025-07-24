Google Trends API (Alpha) Launching: Breaking News

Google has just unveiled an alpha version of its Trends API at Google Search Central Live, Deep Dive APAC 2025. This new offering brings explore-page data directly into applications.

The API will provide consistently scaled search interest figures. These figures align more predictably than the current website numbers.

Announced by Daniel Waisberg and Hadas Jacobi, the Alpha will be opening up from today, and they are looking for testers who will use the Alpha throughout 2025.

The API will not include Trending Now.

Key Features

Consistently Scaled Search Interest

The standout feature in this Alpha release is consistent scaling.

Unlike the web interface, where search interest values shift depending on your query mix, the API returns values that remain stable across requests.

These won’t be complete search volumes, but in the sample response shown, we can see an indicative search volume presented alongside the scaled number for comparison in the Google Trends website interface.

Five-Year Rolling Window

The API surfaces data across a five-year rolling window.

Data is available up to 48 hours ago to preserve temporal patterns, such as annual events or weekly cycles.

This longer context helps you contrast today’s search spikes with those of previous years. It’s ideal for spotting trends tied to seasonal events and recurring news cycles.

Flexible Aggregations And Geographic Breakdown

You choose how to aggregate data: weekly, monthly, or annually.

This flexibility allows you to zoom in for fine-grained analysis or step back for long-term trends.

Regional and sub-regional breakdowns are also exposed via the API. You can pinpoint interest in countries, states, or even cities without extra work.

Sample API Request & Response

Hadas shared an example request prompt using Python, as well as a sample response.

The request:

The response:

print(time_series) { "points": [ { "time_range": { "start_time": (2024-01-01), "end_time": (2024-01-07), }, "search_interest": 4400.0, "scaled_search_interest": 62, }, { "time_range": { "start_time": (2024-01-08), "end_time": (2024-01-14), }, "search_interest": 7100.0, "scaled_search_interest": 100, }, … ] }

Sign up now to get early access to the Google Trends API alpha.

Featured Image: Dan Taylor/SALT.agency