Google to Roll Out New Call-to-Action Extension for Video Ads

Google Ads is sunsetting the YouTube call-to-action overlay in January 2019 and introducing a new CTA extension in its place.

The new CTA extension for video ads can be applied to TrueView in-stream ads, and later, to Bumper ads and TrueView video discovery ads.

Advertisers can use the extension when their primary objective is to drive awareness or consideration, rather than clicks and conversions.

Google reminds advertisers that TrueView for action ads are still the best option for driving conversions or clicks to a website.

Here is an example of what the new call-to-action extension will look like when applied to a TrueView in-stream ad:

Google offered little else in terms of detail about the new extension, but I expect more will be revealed by the time it launches in January.

