Google Tests ‘Preferred Sources’ To Personalize Top Stories In Search

Google is testing a new feature that allows you to customize the Top Stories section in search results by selecting preferred news sources.

Currently available through Search Labs in the U.S. and India, the experiment gives people more influence over which publishers appear in their news-related queries.

How It Works

Those who opt into the experiment will see a new starred icon in the Top Stories carousel. Tapping it opens a menu where you can choose preferred publications.

Articles from selected sources will be more likely to appear in Top Stories when relevant. These entries will be marked with a star icon next to the site name, but they won’t replace Google’s algorithmic selections entirely.

Google may also display a secondary “From your sources” carousel beneath the main Top Stories section.

A Broader Shift Toward Personalization

The Preferred Sources feature builds on Google’s existing personalization tools, including the ability to highlight content users have frequently visited or show updates since their last search.

A “Try without personalization” option remains available at the bottom of search results, maintaining transparency and user control.

What This Means

For publishers, this change could offer increased visibility, especially for those with loyal audiences who choose them as preferred sources.

However, smaller or newer outlets may struggle to compete with established brands if user selections skew toward familiar names.

The experiment highlights the growing importance of brand recognition, direct audience relationships, and consistent content freshness.

Looking Ahead

This initiative is part of Google’s effort to balance algorithmic discovery with user-driven customization.

While it’s still an experiment, the move suggests Google is exploring ways to give users more say in how information surfaces, without fully abandoning its ranking systems.

If rolled out more broadly, the Preferred Sources feature could reshape strategies for publishers and marketers seeking consistent visibility in Google Search.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock