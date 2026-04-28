Google Tests ‘Ask YouTube’ Conversational Search Experiment

YouTube is testing “Ask YouTube,” a conversational search experience that returns AI-generated text summaries alongside cited videos and supports follow-up questions in a persistent thread.

YouTube describes the feature on its Premium Early Access page as “a new way to search on YouTube that feels more like a conversation.” Users can ask complex questions, receive results that combine video and text, and ask follow-ups to dive deeper.

How It Works

After opting in to the experimental feature, An “Ask YouTube” button appears in the search bar.

When a query is submitted, the page briefly loads, then displays a text summary, a primary cited video linked to a timestamped section, and galleries of longform videos and Shorts.

The experiment is available to Premium subscribers in the US who are 18 or older, searching in English on desktop, and runs until June 8.

How It Behaves In Practice

I tested the feature with a query about reactions to Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.7 model. Here’s an example to illustrate how Ask YouTube presents results:

In my test, the page displayed a generated title (“User Reactions to Claude Opus 4.7”), a subhead, a summary paragraph, and an embedded video with a timestamp to a related section. Below are citations, related videos, and Shorts.

Follow-up questions can be asked within the same thread. Here’s an example of a follow-up question I asked: “how does it compare to GPT 5.5”

This response even included a comparison table with links to the videos it pulled the data from:

YouTube notes on its experiment page that “quality and accuracy may vary” and asks users to submit thumbs-up or thumbs-down feedback with optional rationale.

Why This Matters

This expands YouTube’s AI search testing beyond the carousel. YouTube first tested AI Overviews in search results last year, showing video clips for product and location queries. Ask YouTube now summarizes content as text upfront, with videos as supporting sources and related results.

For creators, the key question is what makes a video the main citation rather than a supporting item or an omission. YouTube hasn’t shared selection or ranking signals for Ask YouTube.

Looking Ahead

The experiment ends June 8 unless YouTube extends it. We’ll provide an update if YouTube publishes selection signals or rolls the feature out more broadly.

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