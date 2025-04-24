YouTube Tests AI Overviews In Search Results

YouTube is now testing AI-powered video summaries in its search results, a feature similar to Google Search’s AI overviews.

The new tool helps users find relevant videos faster by highlighting specific clips that best match their search criteria.

New AI-Powered Search Experience

YouTube’s test introduces a new video results carousel that appears when you search for specific topics. This feature uses AI to find the most helpful parts of videos related to your search.

As YouTube explains:

“This new feature will use AI to highlight clips from videos that will be most helpful for your search query.”

The AI summaries will mainly show up for two types of searches:

Product searches (like “best noise cancelling headphones”)

Location-based searches (such as “museums to visit in San Francisco”)

Limited Testing Phase

Right now, only “a small number of YouTube Premium members in the US” can see this feature, and only for searches in English.

If you’re part of the test group, YouTube wants your feedback. You can rate the feature using the three-dot menu, where you can give it a thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

Part of YouTube’s Experimental Process

This test follows YouTube’s standard approach to new features. The company regularly tests ideas with small groups before deciding whether to roll them out more widely.

YouTube explains:

“YouTube product teams are constantly testing out new tools and features.”

These tests help users “find, watch, share, and create content more easily.”

The company uses feedback from these experiments to decide “if, when, and how to release these features more broadly.”

What This Means

YouTube’s AI Overviews present opportunities and challenges for SEO pros and content creators.

On the positive side, the feature may help users discover content they might have missed. This could especially benefit creators who make detailed, information-rich videos.

However, there are also concerns similar to those with Google’s AI Overviews:

Will these summaries reduce click-through rates by answering questions directly in search results?

How will the AI choose which content to feature in these summaries?

These questions may change how creators structure their YouTube videos. Some might start creating clearly defined segments that AI can identify and highlight.

Looking Ahead

YouTube’s test is another step in transforming search across Alphabet’s platforms.

YouTube hasn’t announced when the feature might launch more widely. However, based on how quickly Google expanded AI Overviews, successful testing could lead to a broader rollout in the coming months.

Featured Image: aaddyy/Shutterstock