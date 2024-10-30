YouTube Expands AI-Generated Video Summaries, Adds New Tools

YouTube announced an expansion of its AI-generated video summaries feature alongside several platform updates.

AI Summary Expansion

AI-generated summaries, previously tested on select English-language videos, will now reach a broader global audience.

According to YouTube’s official announcement:

“These video summaries use generative AI to create a short basic summary of a YouTube video which provides viewers with a quick glimpse of what to expect.”

The company emphasized that these AI summaries “do not replace or impact a Creator’s ability to write their own video descriptions” but serve as complementary content to help viewers find relevant information more efficiently.

Studio Mobile

YouTube announced a restructured content management system for creators.

The revamped Studio mobile interface organizes content by format-specific shelves, including videos, Shorts, livestreams, and playlists.

Notable changes include:

A new list view option for each content format

Simplified visibility of monetization status

Scheduled content filter that appears only when relevant

Community Engagement Updates

YouTube is rolling out changes to its community engagement tools.

The former “comments” tab is being rebranded as “Community” and will feature enhanced audience metrics and moderation capabilities.

Notable additions include a community spotlight feature highlighting engaged viewers and AI-powered comment reply suggestions.

YouTube notes this feature “will be limited to a small number of creators while we test the feature.”

Creator Support Chatbot

YouTube is testing an AI-powered support chatbot on Studio desktop.

The feature appears as a clickable icon next to the search field, though currently limited to eligible creators during the testing phase.

Availability

According to the announcement, these features will be rolled out gradually “over the coming weeks and months.”

YouTube requests feedback from creators and viewers as the new features become available, particularly regarding the AI-generated summaries.

See the full announcement below:

