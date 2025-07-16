Google Rolls Out Gemini 2.5 Pro & Deep Search For Paid Subscribers

Google is rolling out two enhancements to AI Mode in Labs: Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search.

These capabilities are exclusive to users subscribed to Google’s AI Pro and AI Ultra plans.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Now Available In AI Mode

Subscribers can now access Gemini 2.5 Pro from a dropdown menu within the AI Mode tab.

While the default model remains available for general queries, the 2.5 Pro model is designed to handle more complex prompts, particularly those involving reasoning, mathematics, or coding.

In an example shared by Google, the model walks through a multi-step physics problem involving gravitational fields, showing how it can solve equations and explain its reasoning with supporting links.

Deep Search Offers AI-Assisted Research

Today’s update also introduces Deep Search, which Google describes as a tool for conducting more comprehensive research.

The feature can generate detailed, citation-supported reports by processing multiple searches and aggregating information across sources.

Google stated in its announcement:

“Deep Search is especially useful for in-depth research related to your job, hobbies, or studies.”

Availability & Rollout

These features are currently limited to users in the United States who subscribe to Google’s AI Pro or AI Ultra plans and have opted into AI Mode through Google Labs.

Google hasn’t provided a firm timeline for when all eligible users will receive access, but rollout has begun.

The “experimental” label on Gemini 2.5 Pro suggests continued adjustments based on user testing.

What This Means

The launch of Deep Search and Gemini 2.5 Pro reflects Google’s broader effort to incorporate generative AI into the search experience.

For marketers, the shift raises questions about visibility in a time when AI-generated summaries and reports may increasingly shape user behavior.

If Deep Search becomes a commonly used tool for information gathering, the structure and credibility of content could play a larger role in discoverability.

Gemini 2.5 Pro’s focus on reasoning and code-related queries makes it relevant for more technical users. Google has positioned it as capable of helping with debugging, code generation, and explanation of advanced concepts. Similar to tools like ChatGPT’s coding features or GitHub Copilot.

Its integration into Search may appeal to users who want technical assistance without leaving the browser environment.

Looking Ahead

The addition of these features behind a paywall continues Google’s movement toward monetizing AI capabilities through subscription services.

While billed as experimental, these updates may provide early insight into how the company envisions the future of AI in search: more automated, task-oriented, and user-specific.

Search professionals will want to monitor how these features evolve, as tools like Deep Search could become more widely adopted.