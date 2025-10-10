Google Lighthouse 13 Launches With Insight-Based Audits

Google has released Lighthouse 13 with a broad audit consolidation that aligns Lighthouse reports with Chrome DevTools’ newer insight model.

The update is available now via npm and Chrome Canary. It will roll into PageSpeed Insights within about a week and is slated for Chrome’s stable channel with version 143.

Google says the update doesn’t change how Lighthouse calculates performance scores. This update targets non-scored audits only.

Lighthouse 13 Details

Audit Consolidation

Lighthouse 13 replaces many legacy audits with “insights” that mirror DevTools.

Notable examples include:

CLS And Layout: layout-shifts becomes cls-culprits-insight for clearer identification of layout shift causes.

becomes for clearer identification of layout shift causes. Server And Network: document-latency-insight consolidates redirects, server response time, and text compression checks.

consolidates redirects, server response time, and text compression checks. Images: image-delivery-insight replaces modern formats, optimized images, responsive images, and efficient animated content audits.

replaces modern formats, optimized images, responsive images, and efficient animated content audits. LCP: Two insights break down Largest Contentful Paint issues: lcp-discovery-insight and lcp-phases-insight . For interaction work, see interaction-to-next-paint-insight (INP).

Two insights break down Largest Contentful Paint issues: and . For interaction work, see (INP). Third-Party: third-parties-insight replaces the older third-party summary to show external script impact.

Additional replacements address DOM size, duplicated JavaScript, font display, legacy JavaScript, HTTP/2 and modern HTTPS, network dependency trees, render-blocking, caching, and viewport configuration.

Audits Removed Without Replacements

Several audits were removed because they are outdated, inactionable, or low value in modern environments. Additionally, some audits were removed because they were costly to run.

Removed audits include:

first-meaningful-paint

font-size

offscreen-images

preload-fonts

uses-rel-preload

no-document-write

uses-passive-event-listeners

third-party-facades

Minor Differences From Earlier Previews

Google kept non-composited-animations and unsized-images as separate diagnostics to help locate issues that don’t directly cause CLS.

Google also removed font-size and preload-fonts even though those were not in the initial removal list.

Why This Matters

If you rely on Lighthouse for client reporting, you will see fewer line items and more consolidated insights that map to DevTools.

Your scores shouldn’t change just by upgrading, but any automation that keys off audit IDs will need to track the new insight identifiers.

For SEO context, the removal of the font-size audit reflects Google’s position that this is not a current SEO signal, even though legibility remains a UX consideration.

Looking Ahead

Expect Lighthouse and DevTools to stay aligned on the same insight model.

For reporting, consider mapping old audit IDs to the new insights now to avoid broken dashboards when PSI updates.

