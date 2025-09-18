Google Introduces Three-Tier Store Widget Program For Retailers

Google is expanding its store widget program into three eligibility-based tiers that you can embed on your site to display ratings, policies, and reviews, helping customers make informed decisions.

Google announces:

“When shoppers are online, knowing which store to buy from can be a tough decision. The new store widget powered by Google brings valuable information directly to a merchant’s website, which can turn shopper hesitation into sales. It addresses two fundamental challenges ecommerce retailers face: boosting visibility and establishing legitimacy.”

What’s New

Google now offers three versions of the widget, shown based on your current standing in Merchant Center: Top Quality store widget, Store rating widget, and a generic store widget for stores still building reputation.

This replaces the earlier single badge and expands access to more merchants.

Google’s announcement continues:

“It highlights your store’s quality to shoppers by providing visual indicators of excellence and quality. Besides your store rating on Google, the widget can also display other important details, like shipping and return policies, and customer reviews. The widget is displayed on your website and stays up to date with your current store quality ratings.

Google says sites using the widget saw up to 8% higher sales within 90 days compared to similar businesses without it.

Implementation

You add the widget by embedding Google’s snippet on any page template, similar to adding analytics or chat tools.

It’s responsive and updates automatically from your Merchant Center data, which means minimal maintenance after setup.

Check eligibility in Google Merchant Center, then place your badge wherever reassurance can influence conversion.

Context

Google first announced a store widget last year. Today’s update introduces the three-tier structure, which is why Google is framing it as a “new” development.

Why This Matters

Bringing trusted signals from Google onto your product and checkout pages can reduce hesitation and help close sales that would otherwise bounce.

You can surface store rating, shipping and returns, and recent reviews without manual updates, since the widget reflects your current store quality data from Google.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock