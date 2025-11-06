Google Finance Gets AI Deep Search & Prediction Market Data

Google Finance is rolling out Deep Search capabilities, prediction markets data, and enhanced earnings tracking features across its AI-powered platform.

The updates expand Google Finance beyond basic market data into multi-step research workflows and crowd-sourced probability forecasting. Google announced the changes today, with features rolling out over the coming weeks, starting with Labs users.

Deep Search For Financial Research

Deep Search handles complex financial queries by issuing up to hundreds of simultaneous searches and synthesizing information across multiple sources.

You can ask detailed questions and select the Deep Search option. Gemini models then generate fully cited comprehensive responses within minutes, displaying the research plan during generation.

Robert Dunnette, Director of Product Management for Google Search, wrote:

“From there, our advanced Gemini models will get to work, issuing up to hundreds of simultaneous searches and reasoning across disparate pieces of information to produce a fully cited, comprehensive response in just a few minutes.”

Deep Search offers higher usage limits for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. Users can access it through the Google Finance experiment in Labs.

Prediction Markets Integration

Google Finance is adding support for prediction markets data from Kalshi and Polymarket, with availability rolling out over the coming weeks, starting with Labs users.

You can query future market events directly from the search box to see current probabilities and historical trends.

An example query includes “What will GDP growth be for 2025?”

The feature rolls out this week to Labs users first.

Enhanced Earnings Tracking

Google launched earnings tracking features that provide live audio streams, real-time transcripts, and AI-generated insights during corporate earnings calls.

The Earnings tab shows scheduled calls, streams live audio during calls, and maintains transcripts for later reference. AI-powered insights under “At a glance” update before, during, and after calls with information from news reports and analyst reactions.

You can compare financial data against historical results, view performance versus expectations, and access earnings documents and SEC forms.

India Expansion

Google Finance begins rolling out in India this week with support for English and Hindi.

The India launch initially offers the core Google Finance experience. Deep Search, prediction markets, and earnings features launch first in the U.S. and will expand internationally over time.

Why This Matters

Deep Search reduces the time needed to gather financial data from multiple sources, potentially resulting in fewer webpage visits.

Prediction markets offer crowd-sourced probability estimates that complement analyst forecasts. Live earnings tracking integrates call audio, transcripts, and analyst reactions into a single interface during reporting season.

Looking Ahead

Deep Search and prediction markets roll out over the coming weeks, with Labs users getting early access. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers receive higher usage limits for Deep Search queries.

The India expansion marks Google Finance’s first international launch beyond the U.S. Access the beta at google.com/finance/beta while signed into a Google account.

Featured Image: Juan Alejandro Bernal/Shutterstock