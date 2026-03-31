Google Explains Googlebot Byte Limits And Crawling Architecture

Google’s Gary Illyes published a blog post explaining how Googlebot’s crawling systems work. The post covers byte limits, partial fetching behavior, and how Google’s crawling infrastructure is organized.

The post references episode 105 of the Search Off the Record podcast, where Illyes and Martin Splitt discussed the same topics. Illyes adds more details about crawling architecture and byte-level behavior.

What’s New

Googlebot Is One Client Of A Shared Platform

Illyes describes Googlebot as “just a user of something that resembles a centralized crawling platform.”

Google Shopping, AdSense, and other products all send their crawl requests through the same system under different crawler names. Each client sets its own configuration, including user agent string, robots.txt tokens, and byte limits.

When Googlebot appears in server logs, that’s Google Search. Other clients appear under their own crawler names, which Google lists on its crawler documentation site.

How The 2 MB Limit Works In Practice

Googlebot fetches up to 2 MB for any URL, excluding PDFs. PDFs get a 64 MB limit. Crawlers that don’t specify a limit default to 15 MB.

Illyes adds several details about what happens at the byte level.

He says HTTP request headers count toward the 2 MB limit. When a page exceeds 2 MB, Googlebot doesn’t reject it. The crawler stops at the cutoff and sends the truncated content to Google’s indexing systems and the Web Rendering Service (WRS).

Those systems treat the truncated file as if it were complete. Anything past 2 MB is never fetched, rendered, or indexed.

Every external resource referenced in the HTML, such as CSS and JavaScript files, gets fetched with its own separate byte counter. Those files don’t count toward the parent page’s 2 MB. Media files, fonts, and what Google calls “a few exotic files” are not fetched by WRS.

Rendering After The Fetch

The WRS processes JavaScript and executes client-side code to understand a page’s content and structure. It pulls in JavaScript, CSS, and XHR requests but doesn’t request images or videos.

Illyes also notes that the WRS operates statelessly, clearing local storage and session data between requests. Google’s JavaScript troubleshooting documentation covers implications for JavaScript-dependent sites.

Best Practices For Staying Under The Limit

Google recommends moving heavy CSS and JavaScript to external files, since those get their own byte limits. Meta tags, title tags, link elements, canonicals, and structured data should appear higher in the HTML. On large pages, content placed lower in the document risks falling below the cutoff.

Illyes flags inline base64 images, large blocks of inline CSS or JavaScript, and oversized menus as examples of what could push pages past 2 MB.

The 2 MB limit “is not set in stone and may change over time as the web evolves and HTML pages grow in size.”

Why This Matters

The 2 MB limit and the 64 MB PDF limit were first documented as Googlebot-specific figures in February. HTTP Archive data showed most pages fall well below the threshold. This blog post adds the technical context behind those numbers.

The platform description explains why different Google crawlers behave differently in server logs and why the 15 MB default differs from Googlebot’s 2 MB limit. These are separate settings for different clients.

HTTP header details matter for pages near the limit. Google states headers consume part of the 2 MB limit alongside HTML data. Most sites won’t be affected, but pages with large headers and bloated markup might hit the limit sooner.

Looking Ahead

Google has now covered Googlebot’s crawl limits in documentation updates, a podcast episode, and a dedicated blog post within a two-month span. Illyes’ note that the limit may change over time suggests these figures aren’t permanent.

For sites with standard HTML pages, the 2 MB limit isn’t a concern. Pages with heavy inline content, embedded data, or oversized navigation should verify that their critical content is within the first 2 MB of the response.

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