Google Chrome DevTools Adds Advanced CLS Debugging Tool

The Chrome development team has introduced a new feature to its developer toolkit that addresses layout shifts that affect web performance.
The Layout Shift Culprits feature, currently available in Canary builds, enhances the debugging capabilities for Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS).
It marks a notable improvement in this area in recent years.
Key Details
The new debugging interface operates within Chrome’s Insights Panel, providing developers with:
- Real-time visualization of layout shift events
- Frame-by-frame playback of shift occurrences
- Automated identification of the most impactful shift clusters
- Visual overlays highlighting affected page elements
- Detailed metrics for each shift event
Web performance consultant Sander van Surksum, who initially shared details about the feature, noted that developers can hover over identified problem areas to see layout shifts in action.
This visualization makes it easier to pinpoint exact issues affecting page stability.
Context
This development is significant as CLS is a key metric in Google’s Core Web Vitals.
CLS measures visual stability, impacting:
- User experience
- Search rankings
- Mobile usability
- Page performance scores
Barry Pollard, Google Chrome’s Web Performance Developer Advocate, highlighted this feature as part of a series of recent DevTools improvements.
This tool could become an essential resource for performance optimization workflows.
Practical Applications
Developers can use the new feature to:
- Identify problematic third-party content injections
- Debug dynamic content loading issues
- Optimize advertisement placements
- Improve media element loading strategies
- Fine-tune lazy loading implementations
Looking Ahead
Currently available in Chrome Canary, this feature could impact how developers optimize performance once it reaches stable versions of Chrome.
It offers immediate visual feedback on layout shifts, making performance debugging more efficient.
Developers can download Chrome Canary separately from the stable Chrome browser to test both versions simultaneously.
