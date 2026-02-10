Google Can Now Monitor Search For Your Government IDs

Google is expanding its “Results about you” tool to help you find and request removal of Search results containing government ID information, including passport and driver’s license details and Social Security numbers.

The company announced the update today, adding to the tool’s existing ability to monitor phone numbers and home addresses.

What’s New

The tool now lets you add government ID numbers to your monitoring profile. Once added, Google says it will automatically scan Search results and notify you if it finds matches.

Google says more than 10 million people have already used “Results about you” to monitor how their personal information appears in Search. The expansion adds a category of information that’s harder to replace than a phone number or address.

You can access the tool through the Google app by tapping their account photo and selecting “Results about you,” or by visiting goo.gle/resultsaboutyou. New users complete a setup process to add personal contact information, then add government ID numbers. Existing users can add ID numbers directly.

Google says the tool uses its security protocols and encryption to protect the ID numbers users submit.

The new capability is rolling out in the U.S. over the coming days. Google is working to bring the feature to additional regions.

Why This Matters

Government ID exposure in Search results creates a different category of risk than a leaked phone number or email address. Phone numbers can be changed. A Social Security number or passport number is tied to your identity long-term, making removal from public-facing search results a more urgent concern.

SEJ has covered the “Results about you” tool through its evolution from a manual removal request form in 2022 to a proactive monitoring system with automated alerts in 2025. This latest expansion continues that pattern of Google building out the tool’s scope incrementally.

Pages containing government ID numbers are more likely to face removal requests through this tool. Sites that aggregate public records, legal documents, or data broker content should expect increased removal activity as more people become aware of the option.

Looking Ahead

Removing information from Search results doesn’t remove it from the web. If your government ID appears on third-party sites, you will need to contact those sites directly to request full removal.

Featured Image: Maks_Nova/Shutterstock