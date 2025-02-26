Google Simplifies Removing Personal Info From Search Results

Google is introducing new features that streamline removing personal information from search results.

These updates include:

A redesigned “Results about you” hub

A simplified removal request process

An option to refresh outdated search results.

Redesigned “Results About You” Page

Google has updated its Results About You tool.

Now, it proactively searches for personal information and alerts you if it finds any.

When you get this alert, you can ask Google to remove the information or contact the website directly.

The new interface is designed to make it easier for users to sign up for and manage alerts about their personal data.

Simplified Removal Process

Google is introducing a streamlined removal process that simplifies the steps needed to file a takedown request.

When you find a search result that contains your personal information, you can click on the three-dot menu next to that result to access an updated panel.

This panel clarifies the types of content that qualify for removal and guides you through the request process.

Easier Refreshes For Outdated Results

Google is rolling out an update that addresses outdated search results.

Sometimes, a webpage’s content may no longer match what appears on Google if the webpage has been edited or removed.

Google now offers the ability to request a refresh of specific search results, prompting its systems to recrawl the webpage.

Previously, you had to wait for Google’s regular crawling schedule to notice any changes, which could take weeks.

Now, you can click the three dots next to an outdated search result and request a refresh. Google’s systems will then recrawl the page to retrieve the latest information.

Looking Ahead

Google’s latest update responds to the need for better privacy controls as more people worry about their personal information online. This change also shows that Google is adapting to regulatory pressure to protect personal data.

It’s important to note that these features only affect Google’s search results. They do not affect how your personal information appears on other search engines and websites.

For more details, see Google’s announcement.

Featured Image: mundissima/Shutterstock