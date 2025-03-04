Subscribe
Google Business Profile Update: QR Codes For Review Pages

Google launches QR code feature for Business Profiles, making it easier to send customers directly to the review page.

  • Google now offers QR codes that direct customers straight to business review pages.
  • The feature is accessible through Google Business Profile dashboards on desktop.
  • Customer willingness to write reviews is increasing, this can help you get more.
Google has rolled out a new feature for Google Business Profiles that makes it easier to collect customer reviews.

You can now generate custom QR codes that, when scanned, direct customers straight to your business’s review page.

Google announced the update today on X:

How to Access the Feature

You can access the QR code generator by following these steps:

  1. Visit your Google Business Profile dashboard on desktop
  2. Click on the “ask for reviews” option
  3. Follow the on-screen instructions to generate either a direct link or a QR code

The system offers multiple sharing options, including Email, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

What This Means For Businesses

This update gives you more ways to increase review volume with minimal friction. QR codes can be displayed at physical locations, added to receipts, or included in post-purchase communications.

Review quantity and quality can enhance local search visibility. While reviews don’t impact search rankings, they affect Google’s local pack.

See more:

Customers More Willing To Write Reviews

On the topic of local search, I covered a relevant study earlier this week that finds customers are increasingly willing to write reviews.

BrightLocal analyzed 15 years of data and determined that customers are growing more aware of the importance of reviews. This awareness makes them more eager to contribute their thoughts and opinions.

The study reads:

“… despite the challenges of maintaining a consistent stream of new reviews, consumers are overwhelmingly willing to write one. It’s all about giving them a strong reason to do so (AKA a memorable experience) and catching them at the right time.”

See more:

Greater customer awareness is a double-edged sword, the study points out.

While people are more willing to write reviews, they’re less trusting of overall review scores. This means customers consult “alternative” sources like TikTok and YouTube in addition to checking Google reviews.

As you utilize this QR code feature to gather more reviews, remember that it’s important to be visible across multiple platforms to reach today’s customers.

Featured Image: BestForBest/Shutterstock

Category News Local Search
