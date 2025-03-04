Google Business Profile Update: QR Codes For Review Pages

Google has rolled out a new feature for Google Business Profiles that makes it easier to collect customer reviews.

You can now generate custom QR codes that, when scanned, direct customers straight to your business’s review page.

Google announced the update today on X:

You can now create easy-to-scan QR codes that take customers directly to your GBP, encouraging them to leave more reviews. On your desktop, go to your Business Profile and click on “ask for reviews”. Follow the instructions to generate a link or a QR code. Voila! pic.twitter.com/GX0HnLmAp6 — Google Business Profile (@GoogleMyBiz) March 4, 2025

How to Access the Feature

You can access the QR code generator by following these steps:

Visit your Google Business Profile dashboard on desktop Click on the “ask for reviews” option Follow the on-screen instructions to generate either a direct link or a QR code

The system offers multiple sharing options, including Email, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

What This Means For Businesses

This update gives you more ways to increase review volume with minimal friction. QR codes can be displayed at physical locations, added to receipts, or included in post-purchase communications.

Review quantity and quality can enhance local search visibility. While reviews don’t impact search rankings, they affect Google’s local pack.

See more:

Customers More Willing To Write Reviews

On the topic of local search, I covered a relevant study earlier this week that finds customers are increasingly willing to write reviews.

BrightLocal analyzed 15 years of data and determined that customers are growing more aware of the importance of reviews. This awareness makes them more eager to contribute their thoughts and opinions.

The study reads:

“… despite the challenges of maintaining a consistent stream of new reviews, consumers are overwhelmingly willing to write one. It’s all about giving them a strong reason to do so (AKA a memorable experience) and catching them at the right time.”

See more:

Greater customer awareness is a double-edged sword, the study points out.

While people are more willing to write reviews, they’re less trusting of overall review scores. This means customers consult “alternative” sources like TikTok and YouTube in addition to checking Google reviews.

As you utilize this QR code feature to gather more reviews, remember that it’s important to be visible across multiple platforms to reach today’s customers.

Featured Image: BestForBest/Shutterstock