Google Brings AI Trip-Finding To Google Flights

Google introduced Flight Deals, an AI tool inside Google Flights that lets you describe trip ideas in natural language and see matching low-fare options.

The beta rolls out over the next week in the U.S., Canada, and India. Google is also adding a filter to exclude basic economy fares for trips in the U.S. and Canada.

What’s New In Google Flights

Flight Deals is aimed at flexible travelers who prioritize price.

Instead of adjusting dates and filters, you can state the trip you want and get options drawn from Google’s real-time Flights data and partner sites.

Google says the classic Google Flights experience “is here to stay,” with the new basic-economy exclusion arriving alongside the beta rollout.

Part Of A Broader Vertical AI Pattern

The Flights update follows Google’s Google Finance experiment announced last week, which adds conversational research, advanced charting, more data types, and a live news feed. U.S. visitors can toggle between the new and classic designs during the test.

Competitive Pressure From OTAs

Online travel agencies (OTAs) are pushing similar intent-driven planning. For example:

Expedia Trip Matching turns Instagram Reels into bookable itineraries. You share a reel with @Expedia and receive AI-generated suggestions with booking links.

Booking.com has expanded AI features like Smart Filter and Property Q&A, available in more markets via the app, with local language rollouts planned across Europe.

Why This Matters For You

Google is moving conversational tools into verticals like Flights and Finance, which means more planning and research can happen inside Google’s own surfaces.

As this rolls out, publishers may see fewer exploratory clicks reach their site. Keep an eye on travel search traffic and referral patterns.

OTAs are also normalizing natural-language planning, shaping what people expect from search. Make sure your travel content addresses intent and is easy for AI systems to cite.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock