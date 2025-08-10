Google Is Testing An AI-Powered Finance Page

Google announced that they’re testing a new AI-powered Google Finance tool. The new tool enables users to ask natural language questions about finance and stocks, get real-time information about financial and cryptocurrency topics, and access new charting tools that visualize the data.

Three Ways To Access Data

Google’s AI finance page offers three ways to explore financial data:

Research Charting Tools Real-Time Data And News

Screenshot Of Google Finance

The screenshot above shows a watchlist panel on the left, a chart in the middle, a “latest updates” section beneath that, and a “research” section on the right hand panel.

Research

The new finance page enables users to ask natural language questions about finance, including the stock market, and the AI will return comprehensive answers, plus links to the websites where the relevant answers can be found.

Closeup Screenshot Of Research Section

Charting Tools

Google’s finance page also features charting tools that enable users to visualize financial data.

According to Google:

“New, powerful charting tools will help you visualize financial data beyond simple asset performance. You can view technical indicators, like moving average envelopes, or adjust the display to see candlestick charts and more.”

Real-Time Data

The new finance page also provides real-time data and tools, enabling users to explore finance news, including cryptocurrency information. This part features a live news feed.

The AI-powered page will roll out over the next few weeks on Google.com/finance/.

