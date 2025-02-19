Google Answers Whether Audio Versions Of Blog Posts Help SEO

In Google’s latest SEO office hours video, Developer Advocate Martin Splitt tackled whether adding an audio version of a blog post could improve its search rankings.

The short answer is: Probably not.

Splitt stated:

“I don’t think it will… I think it is a good thing for the user, though, so I would definitely do it—but not for SEO reasons.”

While his response was brief, it raises a key point. Audio content might not directly impact how Google ranks your pages, but it can be a great addition to your site for other reasons.

Why Audio Content Still Matters

Although audio versions of blog posts don’t improve search rankings, they can make your content more accessible and engaging.

People who prefer listening over reading, or those with visual impairments, might appreciate the option to hear your articles instead.

Improving the user experience often leads to indirect benefits.

When readers (or listeners) enjoy your content, they’re more likely to share it, link to it, or spend more time on your site. All of these actions can help your site’s performance.

Key Takeaway

Splitt’s comments are a reminder that SEO isn’t just about ticking boxes for search engines. It’s about creating content that serves your audience.

If you’ve been thinking about adding audio to your blog, don’t let the lack of a direct SEO benefit hold you back.

Enhancing your content with audio is about making it easier and more enjoyable for your visitors to interact with. When your visitors are happy, good things tend to follow.

Featured Image: Screenshot from YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, February 2025.