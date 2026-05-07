Google Answers If Preferred Sources Overrides Low Quality Signals

Google’s John Mueller answered a question about whether Google’s Preferred Sources feature can override standard ranking signals in Top Stories. His answer offers some clarity about how user preference can influence visibility without giving preferred sites a free pass around Google’s quality systems.

Google’s Preferred Sources

Google Preferred Sources is a Search feature that enables users to choose specific websites and news outlets they want to see more often in Top Stories. Search queries that trigger news results will then show the preferred sites for those users in the Top Stories feature.

Preferred Sources gives users some control over which publishers appear more frequently when relevant news results are shown. Google expanded Preferred Sources globally on April 30, 2026, making it available in all languages supported by Google Search.

The phrase, Google’s Preferred Sources, inadvertently can lead to the belief that these sites are the sites that Google itself chooses to trust but that’s not what it is. Google’s Preferred Sources are the sites that users trust.

Google’s official documentation explains what Preferred Sources is:

“If you’re a website owner, you can help your audience find your publication as a preferred source in Google Search. When a user selects your site as a preferred source, your content is more likely to appear for them during relevant news queries in “Top Stories”.”

The phrase “more likely to appear” implies a weighting effect. The signal is also implied to be limited to the audience that selected it. A preferred source may have a better chance of appearing for relevant news queries to the audience that selected it. There’s nothing in the official documentation that says it will help the site rank in the Top Stories news feature for anyone else.

That distinction is important for publishers and SEOs because it keeps the feature in perspective as a way to strengthen the connection between a publication and its loyal readers.

But, as you’ll see a little further below, there’s a curious similarity to the Preferred Sources feature and a Google patent for trusted websites algorithm.

Question About Preferred Sources And Ranking Signals

An SEO asked on Bluesky whether Google’s Preferred Sources feature can override standard ranking signals. The question focused on whether a followed site could appear in Top Stories even if its content had low helpful content scores or was AI-generated.

It’s a valid question that provides a little insight into how Google’s ranking algorithms work. What takes precedence, a user’s express desire to see an algorithmically determined low quality site or Google’s algorithm?

On one hand, how likely is it that a user will want to see an unhelpful and spammy website?

But on the other hand, how likely is it that Google’s determination that a site is unhelpful is wrong, even when users clearly want to see it?

So the question that was asked is more than theoretical and the answer may shed a little light on the inner workings of Google’s search algorithms.

The question that was asked:

“Do “Preferred Sources” override standard ranking signals? If a user follows a site, will it appear in Top Stories even if its content has low “helpful content” scores or is AI-generated, effectively letting user preference “win” over the general algorithm? Thanks!”

What would you do in the case of a spammy site, give the user what they want, ignore their preference, or flag the spammy site as possibly not spammy?

Does a user preference outweigh other ranking and quality signals?

Is the Preferred Sources trigger limited to just Top Stories or can it be used as an external signal of trustworthiness?

Is Google’s Preferred Sources A Trust Signal?

I think there is a small possibility that Google’s Preferred Sources feature could be a user trust signal because there are patents that talk about “trust buttons” that users can click to express their opinion that they trust a particular website.

Here’s some of how Google’s trust patent works:

“The user visits sites that they trust and click a “trust button” that tells the search engine that this is a trusted site. The trusted site “labels” other sites as trusted for certain topics (the label could be a topic like “symptoms”). A user asks a question at a search engine (a query) and uses a label (like “symptoms”). The search engine ranks websites according to the usual manner then it looks for sites that users trust and sees if any of those sites have used labels about other sites. Google ranks those other sites that have had labels assigned to them by the trusted sites.”

Does that sound a little bit like Google’s Preferred Sources to you?

John Mueller’s Answer

Mueller’s answer is ambiguous because he states that it doesn’t make sense to show a spammy site but that it’s also helpful to show users sites that they want to see.

He responded:

“We document it as ‘When a user selects your site as a preferred source, your content is more likely to appear for them during relevant news queries in “Top Stories”.’ I don’t think it makes sense to show spam to users just because of that, but it does help a user to see their preferred sources more.”

What he did there was to rely on Google’s official documentation and repeated what it said there, likely because that’s the canonical external source for Preferred Sources.

The person who asked the question responded to Mueller to note that sometimes Google ranks low quality sites.

They wrote:

“However, Google sometimes considers content to be good when it actually isn’t… Thanks anyway!”

Google’s Preferred Sources is an interesting feature because it’s one of the few ways that an SEO and site publishers can encourage users to send a positive signal to Google that will have a definite ranking change.

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