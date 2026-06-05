Google Analytics Is Adding Google Business Profile Data

Google has published documentation for a native link between Google Business Profile and Google Analytics, bringing local metrics like calls and direction requests into Analytics reports. The link may not appear in every Analytics account yet.

What Shows Up In Analytics

Once a profile is linked, a Google Business Profile section appears in your reports. It includes seven metrics: interactions, website clicks, calls, directions, messages, bookings, and menus. You create the link in the Analytics Admin panel, under Product links.

What The Link Doesn’t Do

If you link more than one profile, Analytics combines the metrics across all of them. You can’t segment or filter by an individual location. The metrics also can’t be used in explorations, comparisons, or filters, and the integration doesn’t work for subproperties.

Analytics keeps Business Profile data for six months. Reports won’t show anything older, even if your Analytics date range goes back further.

Analytics also differs from the Business Profile dashboard in one way. It shows every Business Profile metric regardless of your business type, while the dashboard hides metrics that don’t apply to you.

Why This Matters

Until now, Analytics could see Business Profile traffic only through UTM tags on your profile links, which mostly catch website clicks. Calls, directions, and bookings happen on the profile itself, and a native link brings those local actions into Analytics alongside web data. For a single-location business, that consolidation arrives in a tool they already use. Multi-location brands and agencies get less from it than a single-location business does.

Looking Ahead

Google’s help document doesn’t say whether the link is available to all Analytics accounts, or whether per-location reporting will follow. Analytics holds six months of Business Profile data, so it shows recent local trends rather than a long-term record. For now, the Business Profile dashboard, exports, and the Performance API still provide more location-level detail than the Analytics integration.

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