Google Ads Rolls Out New Creative & Omnichannel Tools

Google is rolling out creative and omnichannel updates across Ads and YouTube.

The tools are designed to help you keep assets fresh, connect store and online demand, and plan spend across key shopping windows.

What’s New

Creative: Asset Studio, Product Studio, And Imagen 4

A new suite of generative tools is coming to Asset Studio, with asset generation in Performance Max and Demand Gen powered by Imagen 4.

In Product Studio, you’ll be able to swap product scenes at scale, replace backgrounds, turn images or text into short videos, and get proactive campaign concept suggestions.

See an example of a campaign concept suggestion below:

Google says the new tools can speed up testing while keeping brand direction intact.

Omnichannel & YouTube

Demand Gen can now optimize for total sales across online, in-app, and in-store conversions. You can also use local offers to show nearby shoppers in-store promotions.

On YouTube, a Creator partnerships hub is meant to simplify brand-creator collaborations, and the YouTube Masthead is now shoppable so you can feature specific products tied to your goals.

Insights And Budgets: Plan 3–90 Day Bursts

New AI-powered insights in Google Merchant Center aim to surface actionable tips. Google is also expanding campaign total budgets from Demand Gen and YouTube to include Search, Performance Max, and Shopping.

You can set a start date, end date, and a total budget for periods between 3 and 90 days, and Google’s systems will pace spend to match peaks in demand.

Loyalty: Member-Only Offers

Google is introducing loyalty features that let you display member-only pricing and shipping benefits, with retention goals available in loyalty mode for Performance Max or Standard Shopping.

Looking Ahead

If your holiday plan spans multiple bursts, these tools can help you keep creative fresh, capture store demand, and avoid end-of-month pacing surprises.

Start by aligning product feeds and assets, then test omnichannel optimization and short budget windows around your key dates.