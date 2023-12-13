Google Ads: New Multi-Format Ads For Video Reach Campaigns

New multi-format ad options in Google Ads give advertisers the ability to add in-feed and Shorts ads to Video Reach Campaigns (VRC).

VRC specializes in optimizing campaigns to reach the maximum number of unique viewers given a particular budget and set of targeting criteria.

With the latest update, VRC affords marketers the flexibility to choose from bumper or skippable in-stream ads, in-feed ads, and Shorts ads to maximize their exposure.

The primary benefit of this expanded VRC is the optimization of reach using Google AI, which helps to deliver more efficient and cost-effective brand exposure.

Testing has shown that campaigns using three inventory types achieve, on average, 54% more reach with a 42% lower cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPM) compared to those that rely on in-stream ads only.

Furthermore, setting up a multi-format campaign streamlines the process, avoiding the need for multiple campaigns, each with different ad formats.

How this VRC update operates is straightforward. Advertisers can select from options such as:

Efficient reach utilizes bumper and skippable in-stream ads for broader reach.

Non-skippable in-stream ensures the audience views ads in full.

Target frequency offers repeated exposure to the same set of viewers using a mix of ad formats.

An example of the VRC’s effectiveness was seen during a recent campaign for Bayer. The pharmaceutical company tapped into in-feed, in-stream, and Shorts ads to reach more audiences.

The strategy resulted in a 30% greater reach and a 45% reduction in CPM when compared to their in-stream-only campaigns.

In summary, Google Ads’ updates to Video Reach Campaigns reflect the changing ways people engage with YouTube content, and they offer brands a new, efficient way to achieve marketing goals.

These enhancements allow for a cost-effective strategy to increase brand awareness and ensure messages reach broader and more targeted audiences across YouTube.

Featured image: PixieMe/Shutterstock