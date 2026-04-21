Google Ads Makes Call Recording Default For AI Lead Calls

Google Ads has enabled call recording by default for eligible call flows associated with AI-qualified call leads, with exceptions for prior opt-outs and certain sensitive verticals.

A new Google support page describes the feature, which uses AI to evaluate phone conversations instead of relying on call duration alone to count conversions.

What Changed

Google Ads previously classified a phone call as a conversion primarily based on its duration. Google’s documentation says the new system analyzes call recordings to identify signals of intent, such as a caller asking about specific services, scheduling a consultation, or indicating readiness to purchase.

Google describes the classification as tiered.

Primary signal, call recording. If recording is on, AI evaluates the conversation and only qualified calls count as conversions.

signal, call recording. If recording is on, AI evaluates the conversation and only qualified calls count as conversions. Secondary signal, call duration. If a call can’t be recorded, duration determines whether it counts.

signal, call duration. If a call can’t be recorded, duration determines whether it counts. Tertiary signal, ad interaction. If no Google forwarding number is available, ad interaction data is used.

Call Details reports now include an AI-generated summary of each call and hashtags such as “#HighIntent” or “#ConsultationScheduled.”

Call Recording Defaults And Exceptions

Google’s settings page says call recording will remain off for advertisers who have already turned it off and for accounts Google has identified as operating in healthcare or financial services.

Advertisers in those categories can manually enable recording at any time, according to Google.

To turn recording off, advertisers can go to Admin > Account settings > Call ads > Call recording and select Off.

Where It Works

Call recording and AI-qualified conversions are currently limited to calls in which both the calling and receiving phone numbers are in the United States or Canada. Calls must route through a Google Forwarding Number, which requires call reporting to be enabled at the account level.

Only calls to call ads, call assets, and calls from website visits are eligible. Calls from location assets are not supported at this time.

Privacy And Compliance

Google’s settings page says callers will hear an automated message at the start of the call notifying them the conversation is being recorded for quality purposes. Advertisers agree to the Call Ads Supplemental Terms when using the feature and acknowledge they have given notice to employees or other parties who may participate in calls.

Google also says that recordings are used to evaluate lead quality, monitor spam and fraud, and improve the accuracy of conversion reporting.

Advertisers using call recording should review whether Google’s automated notification complies with their own legal obligations regarding recorded calls.

Why This Matters

Advertisers that don’t plan to use AI-qualified call leads are still producing recordings Google analyzes for lead quality, spam, and fraud, unless they turn recording off.

Smart Bidding now optimizes against AI-classified qualified calls when recording is on, and falls back to call duration when it isn’t.

Looking Ahead

Advertisers who prefer call duration as the primary signal can turn recording off in account settings. The duration threshold itself can be adjusted under Goals > Summary > Phone call leads > AI-qualified call leads.

Featured Image: El editorial/Shutterstock