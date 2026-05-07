Google Ads Introduces Journey-Aware Bidding And New Budget Pacing Updates

More Google Ads updates are arriving on the heels of Google Marketing Live 2026.

Google just announced several bidding and budgeting updates across Search, Shopping, and Performance Max campaigns, including a new beta called Journey-aware Bidding.

The feature aims to help Google Ads optimize towards the full lead-to-sale journey instead of relying mostly on front-end conversion actions like form fills.

Google also expanded Smart Bidding Exploration into additional campaign types and introduced new demand-led budget pacing updates for Search and Shopping campaigns.

The announcements mark one of the larger bidding-focused updates Google Ads has introduced since last year.

Journey-Aware Bidding Targets A Longstanding Lead Gen Problem

Journey-aware Bidding may draw the most attention from lead generation advertisers.

According to Google, Search campaigns using Target CPA bidding can learn from both biddable and non-biddable conversion goals.

That requires advertisers to track the full path from lead to sale.

Google says the feature helps its systems better understand downstream business outcomes instead of relying primarily on front-end conversion actions like form fills.

The feature is still in beta and appears to be designed for advertisers with longer sales cycles and more complex qualification processes.

That could include B2B advertisers, healthcare organizations, higher education institutions, and financial services brands.

Smart Bidding Exploration Expands Into More Campaign Types

Google also announced that Smart Bidding Exploration will expand into Performance Max and Shopping campaigns through upcoming betas.

Google first introduced the feature for Search campaigns last year.

It allows advertisers to set a ROAS tolerance. Then, that gives Google more flexibility to pursue additional queries that may fall outside tighter efficiency targets.

According to Google, Search campaigns using Smart Bidding Exploration saw a 27% increase in unique converting users on average.

Google plans to launch the beta for Performance Max campaigns with product feeds and Shopping campaigns in the coming weeks.

Google Introduces Demand-Led Budget Pacing

Google also announced new demand-led budget pacing updates for Search and Shopping campaigns.

The feature automatically shifts spend toward periods where Google predicts stronger consumer demand while reducing spend during slower periods.

Google says campaigns will still remain within monthly budget limits and daily spending caps.

The update builds on campaign total budgets, which launched earlier this year across Search, Shopping, and Performance Max campaigns.

What This Means For Advertisers

Journey-aware Bidding could be particularly useful for advertisers that already import offline conversions and CRM data back into Google Ads.

That may help advertisers with longer sales cycles better connect campaign performance to qualified pipeline and downstream revenue instead of lead volume alone.

The Smart Bidding Exploration expansion may also create opportunities for advertisers looking to scale beyond existing query coverage.

At the same time, some advertisers may approach those updates cautiously.

Advertisers operating under strict efficiency targets, compliance requirements, or tightly controlled query strategies may hesitate to give bidding systems broader exploration flexibility.

The budget pacing updates may also raise concerns for advertisers already frustrated with Google’s recent pacing changes tied to ad scheduling.

Google has stated that ads will still only run during scheduled days and hours. However, the company is increasingly pushing campaigns to spend toward full monthly budget targets within those available windows.

The demand-led pacing updates may also create new challenges for advertisers using scripts or third-party budget management platforms.

Many pacing systems rely on more predictable daily spend patterns to control budgets, dayparting, or campaign allocation.

If Google begins shifting spend more aggressively toward projected demand spikes, advertisers may need to recalibrate some of those pacing thresholds and automation rules.

That could be particularly important for agencies and enterprise advertisers managing large account structures with strict budget controls.

Looking Ahead

These updates also arrive just weeks before Google Marketing Live 2026, where Google will likely announce additional AI Max, bidding, and automation updates across Search and Performance Max campaigns.

Google has already expanded AI Max into more Search workflows over the past year, including broader query expansion, creative automation, and Dynamic Search Ads migration plans.

Given that direction, it would not be surprising to see Google continue adding more automation around bidding, targeting, budget pacing, and campaign management during this year’s event.

Featured image: JarTee / Shutterstock