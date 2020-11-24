Get Ahead of SEO, PPC, Social & Content in 2021 with SEJ eSummit

TL;DR: Early Bird registration for eSummit, powered by Search Engine Journal, closes on November 30.

Last year, more than 10,000 SEO and marketing professionals came together at SEJ eSummit to listen, engage, and learn how to succeed from the industry’s best marketers.

As we begin to look back on 2020 and forward to 2021, peer-to-peer learning and collaboration are powering industry success across the whole SEO, PPC, content, and digital marketing industry.

Over the last six months, the demand for search reached an all-time high as many companies fast-forwarded their digital transformation initiatives.

SEJ eSummit Overview: January 12-13, 2021

In 2020, we’ve all found that keeping pace with changes in search and digital, doing your day to day work, and being asked to do more with less proved challenging.

This is why the team at Search Engine Journal created the eSummit and put together an agenda and content schedule that focuses on your learning and your success in 2021.

From the sharing of new insights, deep dives into hot topics, and the development of critical strategies – eSummit content is designed to help you stay on top of the rapidly evolving search, content, and digital marketing landscape.

At eSummit, we have over 30 of the best search, and digital marketers lined up and ready to share actionable first-hand insights with you.

What to Expect

Over the course of 2 days, the eSummit educational experience includes inspiring keynotes, breakout learning tracks, deep-dive master classes, and expert panel discussions.

All powered alongside interactive debate and one-on-one networking introductions with leading industry experts.

Day 1 (January 12, 2021) will feature:

Martin Splitt from Google.

from Google. Jackie Chu from Uber.

from Uber. Wil Reynolds from Seer Interactive.

from Seer Interactive. John Shehata from Condé Nast.

from Condé Nast. Lily Ray from Path Interactive.

from Path Interactive. Upasna Gautam from CNN.

And many more which we will be sharing with you over the coming weeks!

You can view the full list of speakers and the full schedule here.

Day 2 (January 13, 2021) advanced Master Classes led by marketing leaders from Cultivative on PPC and IBM on SEO, will provide hands-on and in-depth training to keep you ahead of the latest trends and opportunities.

Master Class sessions will include recorded video content to take home, interactive problem solving, and live Q&A.

During the one-on-one networking sessions, connect with all our speakers and your peers in virtual SEO and PPC virtual meeting spaces.

Why Attend

Stay up to date: Be the first to know about new industry trends that impact SEO, PPC, social, content, and digital marketing in 2021.

Be the first to know about new industry trends that impact SEO, PPC, social, content, and digital marketing in 2021. Connect and learn: Connect with industry leaders who will be sharing actionable learnings and advice to drive traffic, leads, and sales.

Connect with industry leaders who will be sharing actionable learnings and advice to drive traffic, leads, and sales. Engage and build: Engage with like-minded professionals and build winning enterprise search, social, and content marketing strategies for 2021 success.

Engage with like-minded professionals and build winning enterprise search, social, and content marketing strategies for 2021 success. Get ahead: Sharpen your personal and professional skills and get ahead of your competition in terms of search performance and digital share of voice.

As part of the eSummit experience, we will also be allowing you to improve your own personal development and relax during morning and evening intervals with:

Work/life balance sessions where you can learn a new life skill.

We also have Brooklyn-based DJ Lily Ray playing some melodic house at the end of Day 1.

Judging from the response last year, this is something not to be missed!

Securing Your Early Bird Pricing

The opportunity to secure a 25% discount ends soon!

Our Early Bird ticket offer for Day 1 and Day 2 – including access to all Master Classes for $150 – ends this coming Monday, November 30.

This year, we are also partnering with World Central Kitchen to support frontline healthcare workers with a daily meal.

We’ll be fundraising throughout the event.

Attendees are welcome to give what they can without obligation, and Search Engine Journal will be contributing to this fantastic cause.

You can contribute here.

Grab your ticket now and learn with one of the industry’s largest virtual gatherings of search, social, content, and digital marketing practitioners at eSummit on January 12-13.

And… don’t just take our word for it.

“The presentations, sessions, and everything was a level of quality I wasn’t expecting at all. I can’t express enough how impressed I am.” – 2020 eSummit attendee

At eSummit this year, not only will you learn how best to succeed in 2021, but you will also form long-lasting, valuable relationships that last a lifetime.

Register now.

Image Credits

Featured & In-Post Images: Paulo Bobita