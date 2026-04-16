Gen Z Workers Pick Human-Only Output Over AI-Assisted

Gen Z workers surveyed said they would trust human-only work over AI-assisted output by more than 2-to-1. The findings come from a new survey by the Walton Family Foundation, GSV Ventures and Gallup.

What The Data Shows

Gallup’s survey asked employed Gen Zers which type of work they would trust more. The choices were work done using only AI, work done with AI assistance, or work done without AI.

Sixty-nine percent picked human-only work, compared to 28% for AI-assisted work. Three percent picked AI-only output. The same question in last year returned 65%, 32% and 3%.

The question measures relative preference when forced to choose, not absolute trust levels. A respondent can consider AI-assisted work acceptable while still preferring human-only output when asked to pick one.

The change runs alongside a larger one in how employed Gen Zers view AI at work. 48% said the risks of AI in the workforce outweigh the benefits, compared to 15% who said the opposite. Last year, those numbers were 37% and 20%.

Why This Matters

Among employed Gen Z respondents, the gap between human-only and AI-assisted work widened year over year, with a four-point change in each direction. Workplace views are also turning more cautious. The share saying AI’s risks outweigh its benefits rose 11 points to 48%, while those saying the opposite fell five points to 15%.

These numbers give you a benchmark on where employed Gen Z respondents sit when asked about AI-assisted work. The data doesn’t show how they’d respond to any specific tool or workflow change. But when asked to choose, they pick human-only output over AI-assisted work, and the gap has grown year over year.

Looking Ahead

Gallup’s report describes the findings as a “growing credibility challenge that access alone will not solve.” That phrasing is Gallup’s.

Whether the gap continues widening, holds, or reverses will likely depend on how AI tools are introduced to Gen Z workers over the next year.