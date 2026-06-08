Fix Your KPI Blind Spots: How To Finally Tie AI Search To Performance

How do you prove AI search is driving revenue when your current measurement stack wasn’t built to track it?

Which metrics prove AI search value without click data?

What KPIs should you track to actually see SEO impact?

As zero-click journeys grow and AI influence moves off-site, traditional channel-level reporting leaves senior marketers without visibility into what’s actually driving performance.

👆 Your boss wants SEO revenue impact. Your dashboard shows clicks. Watch the full session right now.

Finally, The KPIs That Tie AI Citations Directly To Performance

In this on-demand session, DAC’s Felicia Delvecchio, VP of Media, Vincent DeLuca, Director of SEO, and Gavin Bowick, Lead Web Analytics, introduce a modern, launch-ready measurement approach that connects AI signals: citations, brand mentions, and recommendations, directly to media performance and revenue outcomes.

You’ll Learn:

A New AI Search Measurement Framework : Ways to track AI visibility, influence, and impact across the full funnel.

: Ways to track AI visibility, influence, and impact across the full funnel. Connecting AI Visibility to Business Outcomes : How to tie AI signals to conversions using incrementality, MMM, and cross-channel insights.

: How to tie AI signals to conversions using incrementality, MMM, and cross-channel insights. The KPI Swap: Which metrics to replace click-based reporting with, and how to build enterprise-level reporting that reflects real performance.

Walk away with a full-funnel measurement framework that aligns SEO, paid media, and AI visibility signals with revenue, built for enterprise teams that need to report up with confidence.

Unlock above to watch a data-backed, enterprise-tested measurement framework you can apply immediately to your AI search reporting.

