Learn How to Take Your Enterprise SEO to a New Level at eSummit

TL;DR: Register now for Search Engine Journal eSummit, happening on January 12-13, 2021.

The importance of SEO rose to a major high in 2020.

As brands look to maximize efficiency and gain during the global pandemic, SEO becomes a central part of an organization’s demand, brand, and acquisition strategy.

At eSummit on Jan 12 and 13, learn how to maximize your organization’s return on enterprise SEO initiatives in 2021.

SEO has moved on from a siloed activity and is rapidly attracting interest at the board level across all types of enterprises.

SEO now impacts every aspect of an organization’s digital business. As a result, SEO professionals are building and acquiring new skills beyond just technical optimization.

At eSummit, learn from many of the industry’s leading enterprise SEO professionals as they share actionable advice on how to scale and operate cross-functional strategies.

Learn how to take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with PPC and digital peers, overcome obstacles, and get buy-in across your whole organization.

At SEJ eSummit, our Enterprise SEO and Compliance sessions focus on the strategies and best practices that will be most critical to your success in the year ahead.

Below is a preview of our Enterprise SEO and Compliance sessions and what you will learn at SEJ eSummit!

Where SEO Fits in Your Organization in 2021

In this session, Jenn Mathews will be sharing advice on where SEO fits in organizations and sharing actionable advice on how best to work with different departments.

What You Will Learn:

Where Enterprise SEO sits in an organization and its relationship with marketing, product, and IT.

What were the most common enterprise SEO challenges in 2021 and how to overcome them in 2021.

How best to work with multiple stakeholders in a large organization.

How to use data across your organization for successful cross-functional SME programs.

How to Get SEO, Content & Web Managers on the Same Page in 2021

In this session, Patrick Reinhart will show you how to align SEO, content, and website programs to unlock your enterprise SEO campaigns’ full potential.

What You Will Learn:

How to get your SEO, content, and website managers working in synergy in 2021.

What were the most common enterprise communication challenges in 2020 and how to overcome them in 2021.

How to get buy-in from all of the right players within your organization.

How to elevate the role of SEO across your organization and at the C-level.

How to Avoid the Most Costly Legal Mistakes

In this session, Ruth Carter will provide valuable insights and information on avoiding costly legal mistakes in 2021.

What You Will Learn:

Why and how small mistakes can lead to high legal costs.

How to avoid costly legal pitfalls such as fines related to ADA accessibility, intellectual property infringement, and privacy via your websites.

How to prepare in advance with the foresight to avoid legal issues in 2021.

How to Protect Your Business From ADA Lawsuits with Website Accessibility Compliance

In this session, Kim Krause Berg will share with you an emergency guide to website accessibility compliance.

What You Will Learn:

Why websites attract accessibility complaints.

How COVID-19 affected how businesses approached information on their websites.

How to protect your business from ADA lawsuits in 2021.

How to implement established and ethical accessibility best practices.

Ask an Enterprise SEO

During this live session, expert Patrick Kajirian will be on hand to interact with you directly and answer as many of your enterprise SEO questions as possible.

Ask a Lawyer

During this live session, Ruth Carter will be available to answer your legal questions related to many aspects of digital marketing.

SEO Master Class with IBM’s Keith Goode

In our SEO Master Class, leading enterprise SEO professional Keith Goode will be sharing his URA SEO Framework+ for advanced search success in 2021.

View the full eSummit schedule here

