Learn Actionable Content Strategies That Convert at SEJ eSummit

The role of content in fueling search, social and digital marketing campaigns will be critical in determining your success in 2021.

At SEJ eSummit on Jan. 12 and 13, learn how to build brand new content strategies that convert to sales, with actionable advice from some of the world’s leading content marketing professionals.

Modern marketers of today are challenged with creating multiple types of content for numerous kinds of audiences. On top of that, creating content for content’s sake and looking at quantity over quality are strategies that have quickly become outdated and actually underperform.

On the Content Strategy stage at SEJ eSummit, learn how to create unique strategies focused on understanding different audiences and creating inspiring and engaging content that converts.

Speakers will be sharing the most up to date best practices and will be on hand to engage in peer-to-peer discussions with you and other successful content marketers.

All the topics and sessions will be focused on issues, strategies, and tactics critical to revenue success across SEO, PPC, Social, and all digital marketing channels.

Below are a few highlights of our Content Strategy sessions and what you will learn at SEJ eSummit!

How to Ensure Your Facebook Video Content Generates Quality Leads

In this session, Mari Smith will be sharing strategies based on fourteen years of experience in Facebook content marketing success.

What You Will Learn:

How to get better results from Facebook without going back and forth with them.

What methodologies work best for organic results.

How to make content work on a small budget.

What new Facebook marketing strategies and tactics will work best in 2021.

How to emphasize video to get epic results on a small budget.

How to Drive Impact at Every Stage of the Funnel with Laser-Focused Content

In this session, Andy Crestodina will share specific and practical ways to create a content marketing funnel built for the right audiences to convert at the right time.

What You Will Learn:

How best to utilize funnels and funnel analysis to help optimize content.

How to create a content marketing funnel for 2021.

What key stages you should focus your content efforts on.

What types of content work best at each stage of the marketing funnel.

How to ensure you get in front of the right audience and engage with content.

How to Make the Most From Your Existing Content Online in 2021

In this session, Anna Crowe will show you how to make the most of your existing online content and maximize the value it creates.

What You Will Learn:

How to improve your current content and make the most from it.

What tactics will work best to repurpose and promote content in 2021.

How to find content to re-optimize and get old content to rank again.

How to prune and update existing content and save time and resources.

5 Trending Content Strategies Techniques That Will Stick Around in 2021

In this in-depth session, Julia McCoy will be sharing content strategies and techniques that will last throughout 2021.

What You Will Learn:

How heavy of a role content creation played in 2020.

The role of content creation in 2021.

What is a “trust” factor in these unpredictable times.

What’s trending in terms of value and building rapport with audiences.

Should you be using new channels, such as TikTok, for your business in 2021.

Content Strategy Panels – Ask the Experts

The team at Search Engine Journal, powering eSummit, understands that not all content is created equal.

Depending upon your organization or role, needs and techniques vary by industry and sector.

In our ask the experts’ sessions, content marketing professionals Gisele Navarro, Shama Hyder, Kaleigh Moore, and Raj Nijjer will answer as many of your questions as possible.

SEO & PPC Master Classes

Don’t forget on Day 2 of eSummit; we have our SEO and PPC Master Classes where content strategy will be a part of the discussions and agenda from IBMs Keith Goode and Amy Bishop from Cultivative.

