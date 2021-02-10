Expert Content Marketing & Enterprise SEO Strategy, On-Demand

In this new era of marketing, consumers’ demand for quality content and information has grown exponentially.

The connection between content and enterprise SEO has become totally holistic in nature, by necessity.

As marketers focus on creating content based on expertise, authority, and trustworthiness (E-A-T), ensuring that SEO and content marketing work together seamlessly across enterprises has become critical to marketing’s success.

At SEJ eSummit, industry experts and leading brands shared actionable new strategies based on the latest content and enterprise SEO trends.

They’re cutting the learning curve so you can quickly capitalize on opportunities stemming from new types of consumer behavior and content consumption.

If you missed eSummit, don’t worry – every one of these valuable sessions is now available on-demand.

Check out just a few of the highlights from the Content and Enterprise Stage and what you can expect to learn.

Content Strategy Experts Share New Trends & Tips

How to Ensure Your Facebook Video Content Generates Quality Leads

Mari Smith, CEO of Mari Smith International, shares her insight into how Facebook has changed over the years and how Facebook Live is the best-performing content format.

From understanding organic reach to live streaming video, Mari gives actionable advice on how to plan your content strategically and measure the right metrics.

In this session, you will also learn why organic reach is not dead and how Facebook’s future is video content.

Mari’s presentation also explains the different Facebook post types and best practices for setting-up live videos, improving CTA’s, and creating highly shareable content.

Laser-Focused Content Strategy: 9 Legit Ways to Drive Impact at Every Stage of the Funnel

Andy Crestodina, CMO at Orbit Media, takes you through how to create content that drives impact across the top, middle, and bottom of the content marketing funnel.

Focusing on essential best practices and key metrics at every stage, Andy shares where and which content formats work best.

In this session, you will also learn how to conduct and publish original research and make your content super visual.

Andy also shares strategies and advice on improving collaborative content and optimizing your content for search, social, video, email, and more!

Ask a Content Expert with Shama Hyder

Shama Hyder, CEO of Zen Media, fields questions on some of the most important aspects of content marketing strategies and tactics.

Making the Most from Your Existing Content Online

Anna Crowe, Assistant Editor at Search Engine Journal, shows you how to make the most of your existing online content and maximize the value it creates.

Sharing insights into the when, why and how specific Google updates focus on the quality of intent-based content, Anna shows you how to produce content to rank much higher on the SERPs.

In this session, you will also learn how to perform content audits and build the most effective type of content calendar based on elements such as informational, navigational, and commercial intent.

4 Trending Content Strategy Techniques to Try in 2021

Julia McCoy, Founder of Express Content, takes a deep dive into the latest content strategies and techniques to maximize your content marketing investment return.

From building trust by telling your brand story to show up in search results consistently with value, Julia shares actionable advice that will last you through-out 2021

In this session, you will also learn how to keep up to date with a consistent publishing schedule and explore new ways to plan and manage content partners and writers’ processes.

In her presentation, Julia also shares advice on content mapping and using new channels such as TikTok.

Panel: Ask a Content Expert

Kaleigh Moore and Raj Nijjer field questions on some of the most important aspects of content marketing strategy.

Enterprise SEO Insights & Takeaways to Drive Success

Where Does SEO Fit?

Jenn Mathews from GitHub Organization takes you through where SEO sits in an enterprise-level organization.

From managing workflow to championing SEO, Jenn shares real-life examples and actionable advice for both agency and in-house marketers.

In this session, you will also learn the four key pillars of SEO in an organization and how to educate and communicate its importance to multiple stakeholders.

In her presentation, Jenn also shares how to better leverage keyword analysis and ROI estimates to report success.

How Agile Is Your Enterprise Organization?

Patrick Reinhart, VP of Digital Strategies at Conductor, shares advice on becoming more agile as a marketer to drive higher growth and revenue in your organization.

Taking you through some of enterprise SEO marketers’ biggest pain points, Patrick shares advice on keeping up with many of the moving pieces.

In this session, you will also learn how high growth companies implement and iterate quickly and update and streamline your processes to remove blockers.

In his presentation, Patrick also shares practical tips on communicating with leaders across different parts of your organization more effectively.

Ask an Enterprise Expert

Patrick Kajirian from Realtor.com answers some of your most critical questions.

Learn how a leading brand approach’s Enterprise SEO in this Q&A session.

How to Avoid the Costliest Legal Mistakes

Ruth Carter from Carter Law Firm shares valuable insights and information on avoiding costly legal mistakes in 2021.

From contract and Intellectual Property (IP) best practices to trademarks and privacy regulations, Ruth takes you everything you need to know and do to avoid costly legal mistakes.

In this session, you will also learn about the essential do and don’ts of privacy laws such as GDPR, CCPA to CPRA, state laws, and industry laws.

In her presentation, Ruth also shares necessary advice on third-party contracts, registering your trademarks, and acting with transparency and integrity regarding people’s personal information.

The Emergency Guide to Website Accessibility Compliance

Kim Krause Berg from Creative Vision Web Consulting shows you how to protect your business with the emergency guide to website accessibility compliance.

Kim also shares why business owners and organizations need accessible websites with advice on how to ensure your website meets regulatory requirements.

Legal and Compliance Q&A

In this Q&A, Kim Krause Berg and Ruth Carter answer questions on some of the most important topics related to enterprise SEO legal and compliance.

Leading-Edge Content Marketing & Enterprise SEO Education, On-Demand

Learn on your own time with full access to all SEJ eSummit content until our next event!

Image credit: Paulo Bobita