Bruce Clay, One of the Founding Figures of SEO, Has Died

Bruce Clay, one of the first generation of search engine optimization experts, has passed away. Much of the terminology that he coined and many of the concepts that he pioneered continue to be used today.

Thirty Years Of SEO

Clay was among the cohort of SEOs who were learning and applying the art of optimization in the mid-nineteen nineties. While the SEO industry itself has a history of being divided by various practices and forums they belonged to, Bruce Clay always stood apart, not really belonging to one group or another but rather as his own person.

One of the approaches to SEO he is most remembered for is the concept of siloing content. If you’re one of the SEOs who organizes content in topic silos, you have Bruce to thank for that terminology.

Bruce Clay The Person

For me, Bruce Clay’s innovation was to stand apart as an individual with original ideas and his own strengths, and yet, as an individual, he seemed to embrace everyone in SEO. In my personal experience with Clay at search conferences, to him, nobody was a small fry; everyone was deserving of attention.

I met him countless times at search conferences where we both presented, and our interactions were always warm and pleasant. Connecting people’s faces with names is not easy when one meets hundreds of people at search conferences, but he always seemed to remember mine over the course of twenty-plus years. He also had a knack for making people feel at the center of a conversation. There was no ego or overblown self-regard to him. He was just Bruce Clay, and if he was speaking to you, then you were the most important person in that room.

Books Authored By Clay

There are currently two physical books for sale that he has authored:

Search Engine Optimization All-in-One For Dummies

Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals: How to Use Content Marketing and SEO to Communicate with Impact, Generate Sales and Get Found by Search Engines

And he has published many digital books and guides as well:

Declaration of SEO: 6 Fundamental Truths To Live By

Google Analytics 4: What It Is and How To Get Started

Google’s Page Experience Update: A Complete Guide

SEO Siloing: How To Create a Relevant Website

The Guide to SEO for CMOs: Key Strategies for 2021

The New Link Building Manifesto: How To Earn Links That Count

Bruce Clay Will Be Missed

Many in the search marketing community are mourning his loss, but his spirit will live on in many of the approaches to SEO that remain relevant today.