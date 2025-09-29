Black Friday Strategies For 2025: Learning From Last Year’s Winning Tactics

Black Friday 2024 rewrote the playbook for holiday retail, setting new sales records, ushering in mobile-first shopping, and unleashing bold, creative campaigns from leading brands. With the 2025 planning window about to close, brands must analyze the critical data, emerging trends, and strategic lessons learned from last year to build effective campaigns that maximize reach, engagement, and revenue.

Below, discover the stats and strategies shaping this year’s Black Friday – and examine the innovative approaches of Amazon, Walmart, and Target to inspire your brand’s success.

Record-Breaking Sales: The New Holiday Landscape

Black Friday 2024 was nothing short of historic. U.S. online spending surged to $10.8 billion, marking a 10.2% increase over 2023, while global sales soared to $74.4 billion in just 24 hours – a year-over-year gain of 5%. Cyber Monday followed suit, hitting $13.3 billion in online sales, up $0.9 billion from the previous year, and driving the overall Cyber Week total to $241.4 billion.

This growth is driven by a combination of shifting consumer behaviors, expanded shopping timelines, and elevated digital experiences. But while overall spending is up, signals of caution in consumer sentiment suggest 2025 may see strong – if more moderate – expansion. According to NRF forecasts, holiday sales growth is expected to land between 2.7% and 3.7% this year, a step down from the boom in 2023–2024.

Key Data Highlights

87.3 million U.S. consumers shopped online on Black Friday 2024.

81.7 million visited physical stores, underscoring the persistent relevance of in-person shopping – even as online dominates.

Mobile purchases comprised 69% of global Black Friday spending and 57% on Cyber Monday.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) spending hit $686 million on Black Friday alone and $18.2 billion for the season, up nearly 9% year-over-year.

Market Trends: The Era Of Mobile, Social Video, And Early Shopping

Mobile-First Shopping

Digital’s dominance was overwhelming in 2024. The majority of Black Friday’s action has shifted to mobile devices, forcing brands to rethink the digital shopping experience from the ground up. Mobile optimization is no longer optional – every touchpoint, from landing pages to checkout, must be frictionless and designed for mobile screens.

The Rise Of Social Video And Live Commerce

Social video emerged as one of the most compelling drivers of traffic and conversion. Short-form, vertical video formats – think Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts –proved highly effective at reaching mobile-first audiences. Leading brands leaned into shoppable videos, influencer partnerships, and real-time live shopping events to create urgency and authentic engagement.

Strategic tactics include:

Leveraging in-app shopping directly from video content.

Integrating polls, quizzes, and interactive features.

Harnessing influencer and user-generated content (UGC) for social proof.

Hosting live streams to humanize the brand and create urgency.

Extended Promotions: The Multi-Week Holiday

Holiday shopping is no longer a one-day rush. In 2024, nearly two-thirds of consumers started shopping before Black Friday, with many beginning as early as June or August. The trend towards extended promotional periods means that brands must capture attention early and sustain momentum through Cyber Week rather than concentrating efforts on a single moment.

Supporting data:

32% of shoppers planned to start between July and October.

92% researched products well in advance of the holidays.

Changing Consumer Behaviors: Caution, Value, And Big-Ticket Shopping

While online spending and average order values climbed in 2024, consumer caution emerged. Economic uncertainty, inflation, and tariffs are driving buyers to hunt for authentic deals, focus on higher-value purchases when deep discounts are available, and rely on BNPL options for larger buys.

75% of consumers say they’ll spend the same or more in 2025, but discretionary categories like apparel are cooling, with higher growth forecasted for electronics, toys, and experiences.

Toys experienced a 680% surge in Cyber Monday sales compared to October averages.

Generational Divide

While Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers are poised to maintain or boost their spend, Gen Z may pull back due to heightened economic pressures. Brands must refine their segmentation and message accordingly.

The Black Friday Campaigns: Amazon, Walmart, And Target

Some of the most valuable lessons for 2025 come directly from the creative marketing strategies deployed by major retailers.

Amazon: Storytelling, Discovery, And 5-Star Ratings

Amazon’s “5-Star Theatre” campaign, starring Adam Driver, exemplified the move away from pure price messaging. Instead, it drew shoppers into a narrative of product discovery and elevated everyday products via dramatic storytelling.

Emphasizing the expansive selection and the importance of customer reviews, Amazon positioned itself as the ultimate holiday shopping destination – not just a place for deals, but a one-stop discovery platform.

Strategic features:

Extended 12-day promotional calendar, capturing early and late shoppers.

60%+ of holiday sales through independent sellers, boosting marketplace growth.

Significant investments in AI-powered shopping assistants to enhance conversion rates.

Strong focus on mobile commerce, reporting nearly 55% of purchases from phones or tablets.

Walmart: Entertainment, “Deals Of Desire,” And Marketplace Growth

With its episodic “Deals of Desire” mini-series, Walmart turned deal-hunting into entertainment. The campaign’s soap opera vibe – filled with drama, humor, and nostalgia – created memorable experiences, using thematic storytelling and celebrity partnerships (e.g., “Mean Girls” reunion) to connect with broad audiences and drive both online and in-store traffic.

Notable tactics:

AI-driven shopping assistants and “surprise deal drops” to build urgency and engagement.

Highest-ever single-day sales on the Walmart Marketplace and record conversion rates in 2024.

Aggressively targeted high-income shoppers through the Marketplace, opening new segments for premium brands.

Leveraged digital growth, with a 22% jump in ecommerce business as in-store foot traffic declined.

Target: Simplicity, Clarity, And Social Influence

Target’s “Black Friday Deals” campaign cut through ad clutter with a direct, transparent promise: great deals, presented simply and boldly. The campaign championed clarity, leveraging Target’s reputation for curated selections and an omnichannel approach (online, in-store, and convenient pickup options). Target also used exclusive merchandise, like a Taylor Swift book, to boost store traffic and foster intentional, budget-conscious purchases.

Critical success factors:

Large jump in in-store traffic (+17% year-over-year), even as basket sizes became more restrained.

Heavy investment in influencer marketing, with micro- and macro-influencers driving brand awareness.

Extended pre-event promotions (e.g., Circle Week) to sustain engagement, with deal-driven consumer behavior dominating non-promotional periods.

Tactical Playbook For 2025: Actionable Steps

Winning Black Friday in 2025 requires starting early and sustaining promotions well beyond the traditional shopping window.

Brands should launch teasers as early as October – or even sooner – and use countdown timers and flash deals to build urgency. Extending offers into Cyber Week ensures that cautious, value-driven buyers have multiple opportunities to engage, while pre-Black Friday content with deal countdowns primes audiences for action.

Success will hinge on mobile-first, social-driven experiences.

Every aspect of digital commerce, from site speed to checkout design, must be optimized for mobile. Social platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts should serve as the primary stage for vertical, shoppable video content. Interactive tools such as polls, quizzes, and live streams can deepen engagement, while keeping shoppers entertained and invested.

Influencer and user-generated content (UGC) will remain essential for authenticity and reach.

Integrated influencer campaigns – ranging from niche creators to broader personalities – can deliver credible product storytelling. At the same time, encouraging customers to share their own experiences with branded hashtags and spotlighting top submissions helps strengthen trust and build powerful social proof.

Artificial intelligence offers another critical edge.

AI-driven chatbots, personalized recommendation engines, and targeted messaging can create individualized shopping journeys that boost conversion. Personalized videos, demographic-based segmentation, and behavioral targeting allow campaigns to resonate across generations. Promoting BNPL options alongside transparent, value-focused deal messaging makes bigger-ticket items more accessible and appealing.

Finally, economic pressures mean brands must emphasize genuine value.

Shoppers in 2025 will reward authenticity, gravitating toward clear savings rather than inflated discounts. Careful inventory planning is crucial, with stronger focus on proven categories like electronics, toys, beauty, and experiences. Messaging should adapt to highlight budget-conscious solutions, experience-based gifts, and flexible payment options – all while maintaining trust and loyalty.

Market Outlook: Anticipated Shifts For Black Friday 2025

Sales growth should remain strong but more measured, with NRF projecting a 2.7 to 3.7% rise.

Mobile and social commerce will drive the lion’s share of purchases, especially among Gen Z and Millennials.

Value-driven and cautious shopping will dominate, shaping the communication and promotional tactics brands deploy.

Experiences over possessions: Expect spending on restaurants, travel, and entertainment gifts to grow, especially among Millennials and Gen X.

Consumers will shop early and over longer stretches, moving away from single-day shopping frenzies.

Conclusion: Building Your 2025 Black Friday Strategy

Black Friday is no longer a single point in time – it’s a season, a landscape, and an ongoing digital battleground. The strongest brands will start early, focus relentlessly on mobile and social video, and build authentic narratives that cut through the noise. By learning from the dramatic successes (and stumbles) of Amazon, Walmart, and Target – while harnessing AI, influencer power, and real-time interactivity – brands can not only capture sales but foster lasting loyalty and multi-channel engagement.

Data-driven, creative, and mobile-first strategies will be the signature of Black Friday 2025’s winners. Start planning now and let the lessons of 2024’s record-breaking weekend power your next campaign.

