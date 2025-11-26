The 2026 AI Search Benchmark Every SEO Leader Needs [Webinar]

See Where Your Brand Stands in the New Search Frontier

AI search has become the new gateway to visibility. As Google’s AI Overviews and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) reshape discovery, the question is no longer if your brand should adapt, but how fast.

Join Pat Reinhart, VP of Services and Thought Leadership at Conductor, and Shannon Vize, Sr. Content Marketing Manager at Conductor, for an exclusive first look at the 2026 AEO and GEO Benchmarks Report, the industry’s most comprehensive study of AI search performance across 10 key industries.

What You’ll Learn

The exclusive 2026 benchmarks for AI referral traffic, AIO visibility, and AEO/GEO performance across industries

How to identify where your brand stands against AI market share leaders

How AI search and AIO are transforming visibility and referral traffic

Save Your Spot

Why Attend?

This is your opportunity to see what top-performing brands are doing differently and how to measure your own visibility, referral traffic, and share of voice in AI search. You’ll gain data-backed insights to update your SEO and AEO strategy for 2026 and beyond.

📌 Register now to secure your seat and benchmark your brand’s performance in the new era of AI search.

🛑 Can’t make it live? Register anyway and we’ll send you the full recording after the event.