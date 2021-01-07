Join IBM’s Keith Goode Master Class on Advanced SEO at eSummit

There has never been a better time to be an SEO professional.

Ready to take your results to a whole new level in 2021?

At the SEJ eSummit, IBM’s Keith Goode will be running Advanced SEO Master Classes, full of fresh insights and real-life learnings from one of the world’s leading and most experienced SEO professionals.

Demand for SEO products and services reached an all-time high in 2020. As brands shifted budgets to look for the most efficient and cost-effective marketing channel, SEO became central to organizations’ digital strategies.

If you are looking to maximize return on your SEO investment in 2021, you simply can’t miss this Master Class.

The demand for this Master Class is high so we recommend registering now!

Why SEO is Critical to Big Brands & Across Enterprises in 2021

With 53% of website traffic coming from organic search, SEO lies at the foundational and heart of understanding how consumers behave online.

SEO is the most viable way to capture traffic, revenue, conversions, and sales.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Advanced SEO is also a great way to:

Generate the most efficient ROI in its own right.

Feed insights to other digital marketing channels such as PPC, Social, Email, and Display.

Inform organizations on product pricing, marketing, PR, retention, and sales opportunities.

Build long-lasting brand awareness online with optimized content.

Reach new niche audiences where demand is rising or falling.

Provide revenue wins and assists to all online channels quickly and mid-long term.

Advanced SEO Master Class at eSummit with IBM’s Keith Goode

A Master Class would not be a Master Class without a master at the wheel.

Keith Goode has more than 13 years of experience working in SEO, including working in-house for companies such as Dell, HomeAway, and now IBM.

Goode brings a vast array of skills for you to learn from in his Master Class.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Keith also has 20 years of experience working in online marketing and, as a result, knows how, where, and when SEO fits best when working across whole organizations.

A huge advocate for democratization, Keith has given perhaps hundreds of classes in-house at the companies he’s worked for.

Now it’s your turn!

What You Will Learn in the Advanced SEO Master Class

The Ultimate How-to Guide

On Jan. 13 at SEJ eSummit, Keith will walk you through advanced tactics in technical SEO, content, and building authority. He’ll teach you how to prioritize work, plan and execute strategies, and report on your successes like a true professional.

Using his URA SEO Framework+, Keith will show you how to organize your work to have the most significant impact in 2021.

The list of learnings from the Master Class is too long to publish, but here are a few snippets of some of the things you will learn.

Authority – Earning Trust & Demonstrating Authority

What advanced SEO is and how it differs from basic and intermediary strategies.

How to work within a proven framework for success.

How to set up the most effective and solid technical foundation for SEO.

How to establish better relevancy for search.

How to earn trust and authority in 2021.

How to utilize advanced link strategies – Power and Risks.

How to spot spammers and take action.

How to advance your SEO and social strategy for maximum return.

Establishing Relevance Through Content

How funnels and journeys work, what works best, and when – basic to advanced.

How to map keywords and intent.

How to implement new and advanced content strategies.

How to improve content effectiveness and measurement more granularly.

How to optimize beyond the page and utilize new knowledge graphs.

Setting the Technical Foundation – Usability

How to prioritize and set the right technical foundation.

What tools and platforms can help best.

How to improve the user experience and how best to address Core Web Vitals.

How JavaScript and SEO work together, what to do, and how to benefit from it.

How to improve structured data and schema.

How to rank far better in video.

Prioritization & Storytelling

How to set strategy and reporting structures.

How to build the ultimate SEO center of excellence.

How to plan SEO campaigns.

How to work cross-functionally across your organization and evangelize SEO.

How to implement new agile ways of working.

How best to train teams on SEO for better results and cross-functional collaboration.

How to democratize SEO in your organization.

How to utilize the latest storytelling techniques and improve business function reporting.

How to elevate success to executives and report what matters to the C-Suite.

What You’ll Receive at the End of the Advanced SEO Master Class

Sample Writer’s Guide. Prioritization Graph. Sample Standards Template.

The Search Engine Journal team asked Keith more about his goals for the SEO Master Class, and his answers say it all!

“To teach what I know based on my experience.” “To point you in the right direction for continued learning.” “To set you up to be so successful in SEO that you aren’t on ‘Algorithm Watch’ every time a core update is announced.”

Join Us at SEJ eSummit & Learn How to Master SEO in 2021

Save thousands of dollars on expensive consultations and learn from an actual experienced and successful SEO with a finger on the pulse of what is happening in SEO right now.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

All from the comfort of your own home or office!

Day 1 Conference & Day 2 Master Class Access Special

Register by Jan. 11 for $250 – price increases to $350 from Jan. 12

Learn & connect with your digital peers at the #SEJeSummit 2-day educational experience on Jan. 12-13. Your two-day pass gives you full access to keynotes, 40 speaker presentations full of actionable SEO, PPC, Social, and Content Marketing strategies.

Engage with your peers during live panels and interact with live Q&A and networking.

After the event, you will also be able to download keynote and track presentations.

Take a break from work and learn a new life skill in our wellness sessions.

This ticket also includes access to all advanced Master Classes.

Day 2 Master Classes Only

Register by Jan. 13 for $50

Join our Advanced SEO & PPC Master Classes at #SEJeSummit for just $50.

Learn the best strategies and master the skills and tools to beat your business goals.

Ask the industry’s best practitioners your questions and obtain valuable peer and mentor support.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Featured & In-Post Image Credits: Paulo Bobita