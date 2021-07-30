5 Best Digital Marketing Courses to Take in 2021

Are you looking for the best digital marketing courses that use tools like real-time projects and provide a 360-degree view of digital marketing?

If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Savvy marketers employ new SEO strategies to attract better prospects. They alter their messaging based on metrics, walking a fine line on social media to optimize their presence, and ensure their messages are perfectly suited for every audience.

That’s why it’s vital for digital marketers to continually keep their skills sharp. Professional training organizations’ online education and certifications via tailor-made digital marketing courses can be a lifesaver for marketing professionals.

Why Choose a Career or Upskill in Digital Marketing?

There is an enormous and growing demand for digital marketers in almost every industry.

In most cases, you can get into the field at a relatively low cost and with limited prerequisite knowledge and experience.

Digital marketers make great money. Average salaries for digital marketing range from $80,000 to $150,000, and there are ample job opportunities for:

Digital marketing managers.

SEO managers.

SEM/PPC experts.

Social media managers.

Affiliate marketing leaders.

Content marketers.

And more.

Here’s a quick look at five of the best digital marketing courses for 2021 we’ve identified for professionals who have a passion for digital trends and techniques and want to take their careers to the next level.

This list highlights the objectives and learning path for each course, how they are delivered, what they cost, and what distinguishes each course from the rest.

This course ranking is a result of extensive research and analysis based on four key parameters:

Depth of curriculum : Comprehensiveness of the content and skills covered.

: Comprehensiveness of the content and skills covered. Interactive hands-on learning : How interactive the course is and how much focus it gives to learning actual tools, solving real-world industry problems, etc.

: How interactive the course is and how much focus it gives to learning actual tools, solving real-world industry problems, etc. Program recognition : Is the program and the resulting certificate industry-recognized? Is it recognized worldwide or just in one nation or region (e.g., U.S., UK, India)?

: Is the program and the resulting certificate industry-recognized? Is it recognized worldwide or just in one nation or region (e.g., U.S., UK, India)? Student experience: Student feedback and inputs taken from external ratings, like Mouthshut, Trustpilot, and others.

Our Picks for the 5 Best Digital Marketing Courses 2021

1. Post-Graduate Program in Digital Marketing in Partnership with Purdue University, co-created with Facebook and delivered by Simplilearn

This Post Graduate Program in partnership with Purdue University is designed to provide comprehensive education on career-changing skillsets.

This particular program has been called the world’s Number 1 Digital Marketing Course, according to MarTech.

Specifically, the program covers key digital marketing skills in-depth: SEO, PPC, social media strategy, web analytics, language targeting, online reputation management, search psychology, and much more.

We see several key advantages to Simplilearn’s approach, content, and delivery.

The program content goes both broad and deep.

You will learn the practical aspects of SEO, SEM, web analytics, and social media marketing through tools and hands-on practice with this online marketing course.

You earn certification from Purdue University and a free voucher for Facebook Blueprint certification.

The online bootcamp gives you skills that are applicable in the real world.

With this course, you will:

Develop skills for real career growth.

Learn by working on real-world problems.

Learn from experts active in their field, not out-of-touch trainers.

Have access to 24/7 learning support from mentors and a community of like-minded peers to resolve any conceptual doubts.

You get a digital marketing course structure and delivery that is first-class all the way.

The online bootcamp model combines instructor-led training in virtual live streaming classrooms with self-paced video so participants can follow at their own pace (with full one-year anytime access to courses).

You can complete the course in six months at 5-10 hours a week.

Candidates should have at least two years of experience, a bachelor’s degree in any discipline, and a marketing or non-marketing background.

The cost is $2,250 for the entire course, including all courses, videos, exams, and workbooks. You can also break down the tuition into convenient monthly payments as low as $198 per month.

Highlights