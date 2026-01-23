45 Best Subreddits For Marketing & SEO Professionals

Over the last few years, Reddit has risen in influence to be a social channel that Google elevated in it’s search engine results for it’s user-generated content and also a source of valuable reviews for users.

Reddit is constructed as a network of smaller communities, known as Subreddits. The value of these Subreddits is in their independence and their self-moderation to avoid spamming. Redditors are notoriously anti-spam or self-promotion, making a space where trusted advice and reviews can be found (although the platform has its flaws).

If marketers approach Reddit in the right way, they can see strong brand awareness from an audience of 110.4 million daily active users participating in over 100,000 subreddits.

However, this article isn’t about marketing on Reddit, but a list to find all the Subreddits relevant to marketing and SEO.

Note: Reddit’s new update hides member count in the new UI, but you can still preview the member count upon entering the subreddit’s name in the search bar on mobile.

SEO Subreddits

To get started, look at some subreddits on SEO where you’ll sometimes find answers and insights from John Mueller, Danny Sullivan, Gary Illyes, and other well-known names in search.

r/SEO – General SEO discussion with 445,000 members. r/bigseo – A community for SEOs with 127,000 members. r/TechSEO – The “…tech nerd side of SEO” with 41,000 members. r/localseo – A community for local SEO news, tips, and tricks with around 18,000 members.

Social Media Subreddits

r/Instagram – An unofficial community for discussing all things Instagram with 1 million members. r/Mastodon – An unofficial community for discussing all things Mastodon with 37,000 members. r/reddit – An official community with 245,000 members. r/Twitter – An unofficial community for discussing all things X (Twitter) with 1.4 million members. r/youtube – An unofficial community for discussing all things YouTube with 3.3 million members. r/socialmedia – A place for social media marketers to discuss the latest social media news, developments, and tactics with 2.1 million members. r/ContentCreators – A community for content creators from YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Instagram, and Spotify with over 57,000 members.

Product Subreddits

r/duckduckgo – Official community for the privacy–focused internet browser with 92,000 members. r/google – Unofficial community for Google product users with 3.5 million members. r/Wordpress – Unofficial community for WordPress users with 288,000 members.

Marketing Subreddits

r/marketing – A community for marketing and advertising professionals to discuss all aspects of marketing with 1.9 million members. r/content_marketing – A subreddit for content marketers and creators to explore content marketing strategy and tools with 169,000 members. r/advertising – A community for advertisers, copywriters, and affiliates with 230,000 members. r/Affiliatemarketing – A subreddit for affiliate marketers to discuss ads, SEO, email, and affiliate promotions with 260,000 members. r/PPC – A community to discuss paid advertising across Google, Facebook, and other digital advertising platforms with 243,000 members. r/DigitalMarketing – A place for digital marketers to have professional conversations about all things digital, such as webinar tools, with over 343,000 members.

Technology Subreddits

r/Technology – A large community with ongoing discussions about creating and using technology with 20.1 million members. r/technews – A subreddit with interesting news about technology with 1.1 million members. r/techsupport – Have an issue with technology? Discuss with 3.3 million members. r/privacy – Exploring technology, privacy, and freedom in the digital world with 1.6 million members.

Development Subreddits

r/programming – A large subreddit for computer programming with 6.8 million members. r/learnprogramming – Another large subreddit for those who want to learn to program or improve their skills, with 4.3 million members. r/web_design – A community of web designers with 946,000 members. r/webdev – A subreddit covering all aspects of web development with 3.2 million members. r/userexperience – A place discussing the art of UX with 140,000 members. r/css – Explore Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) with 144,000 members. r/javascript – Learn and discuss JavaScript programming with 2.4 million members. r/PHP – The latest news about PHP programming and its ecosystem with 191,000 members. r/Python – Get fresh news about Python programming with 1.4 million members.

Business Subreddits

r/smallbusiness – A subreddit for anyone starting, owning, and growing a small business with 2.4 million members. r/Entrepreneur – A community for advice on side hustles, small businesses, venture–backed startups, lemonade stands, 1–person–grinds, and most forms of revenue generation with 5 million members. r/startups – Find resources and advice for starting and scaling a startup with 2 million members. r/GrowthHacking – A place to share your growth hacking questions, experiments, and strategy with 118,000 members. r/SaaS – A subreddit for software-as-a-service business owners to discuss the latest SaaS news and strategy with 515,000 members.

Work & Career Subreddits

r/careerguidance – A community for discussing career–related issues like job interviews, networking, salary negotiations, and office politics with 4.8 million members. r/jobs – A subreddit where job seekers can share their successes and struggles, as well as get advice on things like interviews, resumes, references, and networking, with 2.5 million members. r/motivation – A great community to explore if you are looking for motivational quotes, videos, and stories to help you stay on track with personal and professional goals, with 592,000 members. r/productivity – Find tips and advice on increasing productivity through time management, proper prioritization of tasks, and productivity tools with 4.1 million members. r/passive_income – A community committed to earning income outside of their 9–5, with 977,000 members.

Bonus Subreddits

r/UpliftingNews – Take a break from the mainstream news and explore all the good in the world with 20.3 million members. r/aww – A subreddit with aww–inspiring content (think cute kittens and dogs, etc.) with 37.7 million members.

How To Join And Participate In Subreddits

Once you have a Reddit account, you can join and participate in subreddits. There are a few things to keep in mind before you get started.

Complete your Reddit profile. You should add links to your other profiles, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Tumblr, Spotify, SoundCloud, Linktree, Patreon, Cameo, Substack, Kickstarter, etc.

You should add links to your other profiles, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Tumblr, Spotify, SoundCloud, Linktree, Patreon, Cameo, Substack, Kickstarter, etc. Reddit has a karma system, where you receive points when people vote on your comments and posts. Some subreddits require members to have a minimum number of karma points before posting.

Some subreddits require members to have a minimum number of karma points before posting. Every subreddit is moderated by Redditors and has its own set of rules. You’ll find these rules in the subreddit’s sidebar or the pinned post on the group – or both.

You’ll find these rules in the subreddit’s sidebar or the pinned post on the group – or both. When posting to subreddits, note that some will allow you to post text, links, videos, and photos. Others may limit you to text-only.

Others may limit you to text-only. Some subreddits have separate chat groups on platforms like Discord, Telegram, or WhatsApp – the ones that do typically have them listed in the sidebar.

– the ones that do typically have them listed in the sidebar. You can find related subreddits in the sidebar if you like a particular subreddit.

When evaluating a subreddit to join, look for an active community and posts that receive responses from other Redditors.

And unless your goal is to spam a subreddit (which it shouldn’t be), you want to see that the moderators of the subreddit keep it spam-free.

Conclusion

No matter what you want to learn or discuss, you can find a subreddit to match your interests.

Use the Reddit search to discover more subreddit communities, or look up your favorite Reddit users to see which subreddits they post in or comment on most.

