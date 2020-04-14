Google Launches Free Tool to Help Businesses Create Short Promo Videos

Google is helping businesses create short, promotional videos for YouTube with the launch of a free beta tool.

YouTube Video Builder is available to any business that may not be capable of creating videos from scratch.

“Because businesses of all sizes are strapped for time and resources and in-person video shoots are no longer practical in many countries, we are accelerating the next stage of Video Builder availability.”

Video Builder allows businesses to create 6 second or 15 second videos using a variety of layouts.

The tool is designed to animate static assets, so no actual video footage is necessary.

Businesses provide their own images, text, and logos which is then generated into a short video.

During the video creation process you can customize colors and fonts, and even add music from Google’s royalty-free library.

When a video is created and uploaded it can be used however you wish.

Businesses are allowed to use Video Builder content in advertisements, or to display on a website, or for sharing on Facebook, and other such use cases.

Here’s an example of what a video created by Video Builder looks like:

“With this tool, any business who needs a video can create one that helps connect with their customers and keep them informed—whether through an advertising campaign, website or email.”

Supplemental, Lightweight Videos

Google clarifies that this tool is designed for “supplemental” and “lightweight” videos only.

Video Builder is not capable of creating or editing videos of any significant length.

For that, you’ll have to turn to YouTube’s creator studio or use your own software.

As Google points out, this might be the first opportunity a business has had to create videos of any length at all.

“For smaller businesses and those with less creative experience, it can provide an efficient, low-resource way to create videos, perhaps even for the first time.”

Those who are interested in using the beta version of Video Builder can sign up for access here.

Google says requests will be processed as soon as possible based on tool capacity.

How to Use YouTube’s Video Builder Tool

Once you sign up for the beta and get an email granting you access to the tool, here’s how to get started.

In a launch video, YouTube recommends creating a video by following the steps below:

Select the layout that works best for your goal

Add your brand’s color and logo

Upload images and add text

Choose a preferred font

Pick a music track to set the tone of the video

Click “create video” and preview the finished product

If satisfied, save and upload it to your channel

As shown in the video below – the interface appears to be intuitive and user-friendly, requiring a bare minimum of technical expertise.

The video you create will be saved as a template that you can revisit.

So if you want to create similar videos with only minor differences between them, you can do that with Video Builder.

As an optional step, you can immediately create a YouTube or Google Ads campaign featuring the video you just generated.

But that’s not necessary. You can still use the tool and upload videos for free without paying for advertising.

For more information about creating videos with Video Builder, see the official help document here.

Source: Google Ads Blog