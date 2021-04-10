YouTube Used By More US Adults Than Any Other Social Network

More adults in the US use YouTube than any other social network, according to a study from Pew Research Center.

Of US adults who say they use any kind of social media, 81% say they use YouTube.

Facebook takes second place, with 69% of respondents saying they use it, followed by Instagram which 40% of respondents say they use.

The most popular social networks, ranked by percentage of US adults who say they use them, include:

YouTube (81%)

Facebook (69%)

Instagram (40%)

Pinterest (31%)

LinkedIn (28%)

Snapchat (25%)

Twitter (23%)

WhatsApp (23%)

TikTok (21%)

Reddit (18%)

Nextdoor (13%)

Pew Research Center reports that social media use has remained flat over the past couple of years, with the exception of YouTube and Reddit.

“YouTube and Reddit were the only two platforms measured that saw statistically significant growth since 2019,” the reports states.

“YouTube is the most commonly used online platform asked about in this survey, and there’s evidence that its reach is growing. Fully 81% of Americans say they ever use the video-sharing site, up from 73% in 2019. Reddit was the only other platform polled about that experienced statistically significant growth during this time period – increasing from 11% in 2019 to 18% today.”

The report includes a wealth of insight into social media use in 2021, with breakdowns of top demographics for each network.

This article contains highlights from the report, with all statistics grouped together by the social network they pertain to.

Let’s start by looking at YouTube stats.

YouTube Usage Statistics

95% of US adults ages 18 to 29 say they use YouTube

91% of US adults ages 30 to 49 say they use YouTube

49% of US adults ages 65 and older say they use YouTube

54% of YouTube users say they visit the site daily

36% of YouTube users say they visit the site several times a day

Facebook Usage Statistics

70% of US adults ages 18 to 29 say they use Facebook

77% of US adults ages 30 to 49 say they use Facebook

73% of US adults ages 50 to 64 say they use Facebook

50% of US adults ages 65 and older say they use Facebook

70% of Facebook users say they visit the site daily

49% of Facebook users say they visit the site several times a day

Instagram Usage Statistics

71% of US adults ages 19 to 29 say they use Instagram

52% of Hispanic Americans say they use Instagram

49% of Black Americans say they use Instagram

35% of White Americans say they use Instagram

59% of all Instagram users say they visit the site daily

73% of 18- to 29-year-old Instagram users say they visit the site every day

53% of 18- to 29-year-old Instagram users say they visit the site several times a day

Other Usage Statistics

46% of Twitter users say they visit the site every day

65% of 18- to 29-year-olds say they use Snapchat

2% of adults ages 65 and older say they use Snapchat

50% of 18- to 29-year-olds say they use TikTok

Those with higher levels of education are more likely to use LinkedIn than those with lower levels of education

51% of US adults with a bachelor’s or advanced degree say they use LinkedIn

28% of US adults with only some college experience say they use LinkedIn

10% of US adults with a high school diploma or less say they used LinkedIn

46% of women use Pinterest, compared to 16% of men

Adults living in urban (17%) or suburban (14%) areas are more likely to say they use Nextdoor

2% of rural Americans say they use Next-door

These findings come from a nationally representative survey of 1,502 U.S. adults conducted via telephone Jan. 25-Feb.8, 2021.

View the full study here.