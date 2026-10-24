Social media influencers are prominent figures with considerable influence within their audience. Social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) all boast users in the tens of millions – and in some cases, even hundreds of millions and have helped to make social media stars into household names.

Every platform is different, with its own style of content and recognizable top names, but many influencers are now expanding their reach across platforms for increasing worldwide exposure.

By combining the total number of followers and subscribers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter) for each individual, we created a leaderboard of the top 30 social media influencers worldwide.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most influential social media individual and the strength of his Instagram following is more than Mr Beast on Youtube.

Watch the vertical influencer ranking video Video generated by Search Engine Journal. Original music generated with Google Lyria.

The Top 30 Social Media Influencers Worldwide

Rank Name Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Total Category 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 679,600,000 114,400,000 n/a 83,300,000 877,300,000 Sport 2 MrBeast 89,500,000 35,000,000 141,900,000 518,000,000 784,400,000 Content Creator 3 Selena Gomez 403,200,000 63,000,000 58,600,000 35,800,000 560,600,000 Music 4 Lionel Messi 517,100,000 n/a n/a 5,000,000 522,100,000 Sport 5 Kylie Jenner 380,900,000 39,700,000 59,600,000 12,200,000 492,400,000 Influencer 6 Justin Bieber 286,500,000 91,800,000 31,100,000 79,400,000 488,800,000 Music 7 Dwayne Johnson 381,200,000 16,000,000 79,700,000 7,100,000 484,000,000 Entertainment 8 Ariana Grande 362,700,000 n/a 44,700,000 58,200,000 465,600,000 Music 9 Taylor Swift 272,800,000 83,900,000 33,400,000 63,400,000 453,500,000 Music 10 Kim Kardashian 343,900,000 70,900,000 11,300,000 2,000,000 428,100,000 Influencer 11 Neymar Jr 241,900,000 66,300,000 47,900,000 9,200,000 365,300,000 Sport 12 Beyoncé 299,100,000 15,000,000 6,900,000 29,400,000 350,400,000 Music 13 Virat Kohli 271,600,000 73,300,000 n/a n/a 344,900,000 Sport 14 Katy Perry 195,300,000 90,000,000 10,100,000 47,400,000 342,800,000 Music 15 Khloé Kardashian 291,600,000 27,600,000 7,600,000 1,300,000 328,100,000 Influencer 16 Kendall Jenner 277,600,000 28,700,000 7,100,000 300,000 313,700,000 Influencer 17 Jennifer Lopez 240,100,000 35,500,000 18,500,000 17,700,000 311,800,000 Music 18 Rihanna 145,800,000 98,700,000 16,700,000 46,400,000 307,600,000 Music 19 Miley Cyrus 205,700,000 43,900,000 19,300,000 20,200,000 289,100,000 Music 20 Billie Eilish 123,900,000 11,200,000 74,800,000 58,600,000 268,500,000 Music 21 Shakira 103,300,000 45,500,000 56,800,000 54,100,000 259,700,000 Music 22 Cardi B 161,000,000 37,700,000 36,300,000 20,500,000 255,500,000 Music 23 Khaby Lame 78,100,000 400,000 163,000,000 13,000,000 254,500,000 Entertainment 24 Narendra Modi 106,800,000 107,200,000 n/a 31,400,000 245,400,000 Politics 25 Ellen DeGeneres 129,900,000 62,300,000 14,400,000 37,800,000 244,400,000 Entertainment 26 Elon Musk n/a 241,700,000 n/a n/a 241,700,000 Business 27 Kourtney Kardashian 209,300,000 23,400,000 7,200,000 n/a 239,900,000 Influencer 28 Kevin Hart 172,000,000 31,400,000 34,000,000 n/a 237,400,000 Entertainment 29 Demi Lovato 147,600,000 46,100,000 8,700,000 18,200,000 220,600,000 Music 30 Charli D’Amelio 40,100,000 4,900,000 160,200,000 9,000,000 214,200,000 Influencer

Updated September 24, 2026. Full methodology below.

The Top 14 Social Media Influencers by Followers

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese athlete (soccer), 877.3 million followers – Across the three platforms counted here, his reputation as one of the greatest of all time to play the game has made him an international icon and Instagram’s standout influencer. MrBeast, American content creator, 784.4 million followers – The most-subscribed YouTube creator ranks second in this combined list, with each of his challenges and giveaway videos being watched by tens of millions. Selena Gomez, American actor/musician, 560.6 million followers – Evolving from her Disney star roots, she’s grown as both an actress and advocate for mental health and equality to become one of the world’s most influential women. Leo Messi, Argentinian athlete (soccer), 522.1 million followers – An Argentinian soccer legend and supposed rival to Ronaldo. He’s also only present on two social media sites, yet has still gathered more than half-a-billion followers. Kylie Jenner, American influencer/reality TV star, 492.4 million followers – The most influential social media star from The Kardashians, she’s balanced a range of branded business ventures with life as a socialite. Justin Bieber, Canadian musician, 488.8 million followers – Bieber is arguably the most well-known case of social media stardom. His early R&B covers on YouTube helped net him a record deal back in 2008 after his videos were discovered. Dwayne Johnson, American actor/wrestler, 484 million followers – Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is also one of the highest-paid actors globally and a fitness icon. Ariana Grande, American musician/actor, 465.6 million followers – Pop icon with a four-octave vocal range and a considerable back catalog that has seen her listed as an influence by multiple high-profile music artists. Taylor Swift, American musician, 453.5 million followers – Taylor Swift has become a worldwide sensation with her global tours even influencing local economies. Kim Kardashian, American influencer/reality TV star, 428.1 million followers – As one of the first people to be famous for being famous, Kim K successfully brought her socialite stardom into the social media sphere. Neymar Jr, Brazilian athlete (soccer), 365.3 million followers – The Brazilian forward has built a worldwide following across Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. Beyoncé, American musician, 350.4 million followers – One of the best-selling music artists of all time with a wide range of accolades, Beyoncé has also been dubbed ‘Queen Bey’ by her massive fanbase – ‘The BeyHive.’ Virat Kohli, Indian athlete (international cricket), 344.9 million followers – Regarded as a record-breaking cricketer for scoring the most centuries in ODI cricket, he’s also breaking records for popularity across Instagram and X, the two platforms counted here. Katy Perry, American musician, 342.8 million followers – With a huge following on X and a catalog of chart-topping singles, Katy Perry has had a big impact on modern pop music since the late 2000s.

While some social media influencers have grown organically on one of the different platforms, many of the most popular influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms are offline celebrities first.

As many traditional celebrities grew their popularity decades before social media was around, they’ve successfully transferred their established fame into tangible followers in the online world.

Several Gen Z influencers are also featured in the top 30 who grew up as social media natives, including Charli D’Amelio, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, Billie Eilish, and Khaby Lame.

Khaby Lame is particularly interesting as he managed to achieve a stratospheric rise to fame during the COVID pandemic without any brand affiliation. His predominantly silent video content focused on satirical teasing of the overcomplicated life hacks that had become popular on TikTok.

Looking at the more straightforward lifestyle influencers, all three Kardashian sisters and both Jenner sisters remain within the top 30. The family could be considered the original influencers who mastered using their exposure from their reality show to promote various products.

We also notice more globally renowned athletes on the list, including the international cricketer, Virat Kohli. His Puma partnership post is one example of an athlete working with a brand to reach fans. This is interesting to note for brands who wish to market in a culturally inclusive manner outside the US and English-speaking countries.

How to Use Social Media Influencers to Market Your Brand

DataReportal’s 2026 figures put average weekly social and online-video use at 18 hours and 36 minutes per user. This broader measure includes video platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

Many social media users now rely on influencers, reviewers, or established voices within a niche before making decisions. Rather than promoting your own brand channel organically, you can leverage social media influencers by having them endorse your products or services. It has also been found that trust can be transferred from an influencer to a brand when influencer marketing is done well.

While a big following is impressive, finding the best influencer for your niche takes a lot of research and consideration. Take into account how a collaboration might come across, especially when marketing to younger audiences.

Find an Influencer Within Your Budget

As a general rule – the bigger the influencer, the more they’ll want in return for a post. Smaller influencers might be satisfied with receiving your products for free, but influencers with large followings will almost certainly charge a fee.

Paid content will also be explicitly highlighted on some platforms, such as the ‘paid partnership’ label appearing on Instagram.

Choose an Influencer That’s Relevant to Your Business

Practically all influencers have built their following within a certain niche. It’s important that you work with an influencer who feels like they would naturally align with your brand and has a similar target audience to your own.

A fashion influencer talking about the benefits of a new line of skin care products would feel on-brand. If they were to be promoting power tools or something similarly out of place, then it wouldn’t resonate with their audience.

This will likely result in fewer conversions for the partnered business, as well as the audience of that influencer becoming more distrustful of paid sponsorships.

Let an Influencer Promote Your Business Authentically

Social media influencers have built their personal brands through the content they make. Their audience will be familiar with how they talk and put themselves forward.

When working with an influencer, it’s important to make sure any messaging meshes with how that influencer communicates. That authenticity is what will connect with their audience and feel less like something they’re doing just to get paid.

If you have them stick to a rigid script, then you lose what makes an influencer unique – their personality and their audience.

Influencers Can Extend Their Trust and Influence to Your Brand

We live in a world with more influencers and celebrities than ever before. While many have now achieved the one million follower milestone, the top social media influencers possess impressive follower counts.

Considering Charli D’Amelio became the first person to reach 50 million followers on TikTok in April 2020, and then the first to reach 100 million just seven months later, growth can happen quickly.

An influencer can offer a brand access to a defined audience to improve online visibility quickly. This in turn can help to improve a brand reputation.

Since the introduction of AI search, influencer marketing can help brands gain visibility across discovery engines and social media. The combined effect of consistent and positive messaging across channels can help LLM visibility.

Far from being on a decline, influencers are going to continue to be influential for some time.

Methodology

To create the top 30 social media influencers worldwide list, we took the top 100 accounts from each platform based on their follower or subscriber count (Source: SocialBlade.com, Youtube, X, Instagram, TikTok). We compiled all influencer names across these lists and created a total number of followers/subscribers across all platforms. This list was updated with counts from September 24, 2026, primarily using Social Blade and public platform profiles.

The scope is individuals, including entertainers, athletes, creators, businesspeople, and political figures. It excludes bands, teams, corporate accounts, fan accounts, and additional channels belonging to the same person. We count one primary account per person on each of Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube; Facebook and other platforms are excluded.

We added the four displayed counts and ranked the totals. Figures are rounded to the nearest 100,000 and are snapshots, not a live counter. One person can follow an influencer on several platforms, so totals do not represent unique audiences or measure engagement, trust, or purchasing influence. Data providers update at different times, and close rankings may change.

Nicki Minaj’s old Instagram count was excluded because it could not be verified for an available current profile; the account’s deactivation was documented in 2025, and Social Blade’s current Instagram leaderboard omits it. We did not treat its stored historical count as a current audience. Elon Musk’s total uses his confirmed X account; unconfirmed secondary accounts are excluded. Khloé Kardashian’s TikTok figure relies on an indexed first-party preview rather than a successful live profile read. Ellen DeGeneres’ YouTube figure includes TheEllenShow, the channel linked from her official website. Kevin Hart’s broader LOL Network is excluded as a multi-creator network.

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