YouTube Upgrades Shorts Editor With Timeline View

YouTube is launching an all-new timeline editor for Shorts that puts video clips, overlays, and audio in one unified view.

The update responds to creator requests for more precise controls inside the YouTube app.

What’s New

The editor adds timeline-level controls you can use without switching modes. You can trim and reorder clips via drag-and-drop and use zoom for precise timing and transitions.

YouTube states in a video announcement:

“When you’re creating a short, you’ve told us how critical it is to be able to make all of your edits to a video in one place to be able to really make something you’re proud of. We appreciate the feedback and we’ve been listening. So, we’re launching an all new Shorts timeline editor. Now, everything is visible in one place. all of your video clips, overlays, and audio. You can trim, reorder the clips, simple drag and drop. You can zoom in to make precise edits.”

See it in action in the video below:

Planned Additions

YouTube says it plans to add slip editing, clip splitting, and the ability to add media directly from the timeline. No release window was provided in the video.

YouTube adds:

“And this is just the beginning. We’re making a lot more key improvements, for example, like being able to do slip editing, being able to do splitting, and adding media directly from timeline.”

YouTube also said it will continue expanding Edit with AI, the Gemini-assisted tool that can assemble a first-draft edit with music, transitions, and voiceover.

While integration with the new timeline editor is planned, YouTube didn’t share timing or regional availability.

YouTube said:

“We also plan to continue to expand Edit with AI… to make it even easier for you to craft your vision with Gemini Assistance.”

Why This Matters

A unified timeline brings more of the desktop editing experience into the YouTube app.

The single view reduces mode switching, and the upcoming slip and split controls should improve pacing and transitions without relying on third-party editors.

As YouTube put it:

“The goal is really simple. More creative freedom with less friction. We’re really committed to building easy to use creation tools that help you be your most creative self and make something you’re really proud of.”

Looking Ahead

YouTube didn’t specify when the timeline editor will reach all creators or which regions will get it first.

These updates fit into YouTube’s broader push to enhance Shorts creation tools, following earlier improvements like beat syncing, templates, and AI-generated stickers.

Featured Image: FotoField/Shutterstock