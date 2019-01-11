YouTube to Remove Automatic Sharing to Twitter on January 31st

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube is removing the ability to automatically share videos on Twitter after they’ve been published.

After January 31st, YouTube videos can no longer be auto-posted to Twitter.

It should also be noted that YouTube is removing automatic sharing to Google+ as well.

However, given that Google+ will be shut down soon, that’s unlikely to be much of a problem.

YouTube sent an email to creators notifying them that this feature will be going away soon.

“We’re writing to let you know of an update that may impact you. After January 31st, the ability to automatically post YouTube activity (uploads, liked videos, etc.) on Twitter and Google+ will no longer be available.”

Presumably, this change is being made in an effort to encourage more manual sharing.

The company says sharing links to YouTube videos is better when accompanied with a custom message.

“We’ve found that sharing these actions with a custom message (instead of through automatically generated posts) provides a better experience for the sharer and their followers on other social networks.”

When automatic sharing is removed on January 31st, YouTube users can still share to Twitter via the ‘Share’ button.

Creators will also see an option to share on social networks/platforms right after successfully uploading a new video.

To recap, this is exactly what will be removed:

The options in YouTube Settings > Connected apps > “Share your public activity to Twitter” will be going away.

In Creator Studio, users will no longer see the option to automatically share videos on Google+ and Twitter via the upload flow.

The company notes that it will not be removing the ability to add social media links to channel banners. Creators can still add a link to their Twitter profile by navigating to Channel > About tab > Customize channel > Links.

