YouTube Lets Creators Pick Exact CTAs In Promote Website Ads

YouTube has updated its Promote feature, giving you more control over campaigns designed to drive website traffic.

When you set a campaign goal of “more website visits,” you can now choose a specific call to action, such as “Book now,” “Get quote,” or “Contact us.”

The change was announced during YouTube’s weekly news update for creators:

More Targeted Campaign Goals

Previously, Promote campaigns for website traffic used broader objectives. Now, you can define a more granular outcome that better matches your business goals.

For example, a consulting service might pair its campaign with a “Get quote” button, while an event organizer could use “Book now.”

By letting you choose the intended action, YouTube is making it easier to connect video promotion with measurable results.

How YouTube Promote Works

Promote is YouTube’s built-in ad creation tool, available directly in YouTube Studio.

It allows you to run ads for Shorts and videos without going through the Google Ads interface. You can create campaigns to:

Gain more subscribers

Increase video views

Drive visits to your website

Campaign creation and management happen entirely within YouTube Studio’s Promotions tab, keeping the process straightforward for creators who may not have experience with traditional advertising platforms.

Why This Matters

For creators promoting services, products, or events, the ability to align ads with a specific action could improve return on investment and make performance tracking easier.

Marketing teams managing YouTube channels for clients can now link spend to clear outcomes, strengthening the case for campaign value.

Looking Ahead

This update is part of YouTube’s push to give creators accessible yet more powerful monetization and promotion tools.

For marketers, it creates another measurable step in the customer journey, offering insight into how video campaigns contribute to broader marketing goals.

