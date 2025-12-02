YouTube Launches First Annual Recap Feature For All Users

YouTube launched its first annual Recap feature, providing users with a personalized summary of their viewing activity throughout the year.

The feature is available starting today for users in North America and will roll out globally throughout the week, according to the YouTube Blog.

What’s New

YouTube Recap is accessible from the homepage or under the “You” tab on mobile and desktop. The feature generates up to 12 cards based on watch history, displaying top channels, interests, and viewing patterns over the year.

The cards also assign users a personality type based on viewing habits. Types include Adventurer, Skill Builder, Creative Spirit, Sunshiner, Wonder Seeker, Connector, Philosopher, and Dreamer.

YouTube said the most common personality types were Sunshiner, Wonder Seeker, and Connector. Philosopher and Dreamer were the rarest.

Users who listened to music through the platform will see Top Artists and Top Songs cards within their Recap. Additional music data, including genres, podcasts, and international listening, is available in the YouTube Music app.

YouTube said it conducted nine rounds of feedback testing and evaluated more than 50 concepts before finalizing the feature. In an accompanying video, YouTube representatives said the team used Gemini to analyze watch history patterns, which enabled them to create a structured recap from YouTube’s unstructured video library.

Why This Matters

YouTube Recap gives the platform a year-end engagement feature comparable to Spotify Wrapped.

For creators, the feature surfaces which channels appear in users’ top viewing lists. People can save and share their Recap cards, which could boost channels’ social media visibility during the holiday period.

Looking Ahead

Users in North America can access their Recap starting today. Those outside North America should see the feature become available throughout the week.

For more details, see the video below: